NLSIU Bangalore Scholarship: Check Details Here

NLSIU Bangalore Scholarship: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) community produces a wide range of scholarly works, and the NLSIU Scholarship Repository is an essential digital platform that maximizes the impact and accessibility of these works. The repository carefully selects and hosts a wide range of scholarly content with the goal of advancing open access. This vast collection of faculty writings includes everything from thorough books and journal papers that have undergone rigorous peer review to in-depth book chapters and perceptive contributions to popular media.
Additionally, by hosting the university's open-access, peer-reviewed journals, the Scholarship Repository is essential to the spread of excellent legal research. The repository promotes the international academic community by encouraging research, teaching, and discussion by offering free, instant access to these journals. In the end, the NLSIU Research Repository solidifies NLSIU's dedication to intellectual exchange and public service by acting as a crucial digital archive and a potent instrument for furthering legal education and research.
How To Apply For The NLSIU Bangalore Scholarship?
There are a few essential procedures involved in applying for the NLSIU Bangalore scholarship (Financial Aid), most of which center on proving financial need upon admission.
To secure university admission: You must first pass the CLAT or NLSAT in order to be admitted to an academic program at NLSIU. Only students who have been accepted may submit an application.
Apply for the PM Vidyalaxmi Program: Applying for an education loan via the national PM Vidyalaxmi Portal is a necessary prerequisite. The university process requires this step.
Obtain the Application Form: The Financial Aid Application Form and policy details will be sent to your registered email address by the institution upon provisional admission.
Collect Financial Documentation: Obtain required documents such as bank statements, salary slips, and Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the previous three years for each earning family member.
Send in the application: By the stringent date mentioned in the admission notification, fill out the form and attach all necessary papers. Send in a copy of your application for an education loan.
Await Committee Decision: Your application and supporting documentation will be evaluated by the Financial Aid Committee. The final choice will be announced later, and you might be invited for an interview.
NLSIU Bangalore Scholarship: Eligibility And Fee
The primary goal of the NLSIU Bangalore scholarship program, formally known as Financial Aid, is to ensure that admitted students are not prevented from attending due to a lack of financial resources. The course fees are high, which reflects the expense of providing the academic programs.
Category
Eligibility Criteria for University Financial Aid (Primary)
Approximate First-Year Fees (General Category)
Financial Aid
Students whose gross family income is less than ₹8,00,000 per annum (average of the last three financial years or the latest year, whichever is greater).
Varies significantly by program and year.
B.A., LL.B. (Hons.)
Must first secure admission via CLAT. Aid is granted based on demonstrated financial need (family income/wealth assessment).
₹4,54,500 to ₹5,00,000 (Includes Admission Fee, Tuition, Housing, and Refundable Deposits).
3-Year LL.B. (Hons.)
Must first secure admission via NLSAT. Aid is granted based on demonstrated financial need (family income/wealth assessment).
₹4,91,000 to ₹5,06,000 (Includes Admission Fee, Tuition, Housing, and Refundable Deposits).
LL.M.
Must first secure admission via CLAT PG. Aid is granted based on demonstrated financial need (family income/wealth assessment).
₹4,86,500 to ₹5,56,600 (Includes Admission Fee, Tuition, Housing, and Refundable Deposits).
Important Notes on Financial Aid:
Need-Based Focus: The NLSIU Financial Aid Committee thoroughly evaluates the applicant's and family's income and wealth before choosing candidates based only on their financial need.
Required Pre-Application: Before submitting an application for the university's internal financial aid, students must first apply for an education loan via the national PM Vidyalaxmi Portal.
Types of Aid: Grants, loan interest payments, stipends, and fee waivers (such as a 25% to 100% tuition/residence waiver) are examples of aid.
External Scholarships: NLSIU also makes it easier to apply for a number of external scholarships, such as government programs and the Aditya Birla Scholarship, which may have different requirements (such as merit and income).
