List of 7 Famous NFL Players with ADHD, Check How They Succeeded!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 21, 2025, 02:57 EDT

Discover 7 famous NFL players with ADHD, including Marcell Dareus and Terry Bradshaw. Learn how they turned challenges into success and built legendary careers!

Famous NFL Players with ADHD who Succeeded
Famous NFL Players with ADHD: Many NFL players with ADHD have proven that attention challenges don’t define success as they can drive it. ADHD affects millions of Americans, but these American football players with ADHD have turned their neurological differences into sources of strength, focus, and determination. Through structure, discipline, and passion for the game, they have shown how ADHD can be managed and even transformed into a competitive advantage. 

From legends like Terry Bradshaw to modern stars such as Marcell Dareus, these ADHD athletes in U.S. football exemplify resilience. He proved that the success in the NFL isn’t about avoiding obstacles but conquering them.

List of Famous 7 NFL Players with ADHD

The table below highlights seven notable NFL players with ADHD and their experiences as ADHD athletes in U.S. football. It offers insights into their public disclosures, the sources documenting their journeys, and overcoming challenges on and off the field. From Hall of Famers like Terry Bradshaw to modern stars such as Marcell Dareus and Garett Bolles, each athlete demonstrates how American football players with ADHD can turn focus difficulties into strength, discipline, and professional success. 

S. No

Player

Position & Teams

ADHD Journey

1

Terry Bradshaw

QB – Pittsburgh Steelers (1970-1983)

Edge Foundation article on Bradshaw’s ADHD, as per Edge Foundation.

2

Marcell Dareus

DT – Buffalo Bills / Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL.com piece where Dareus states “one of the big things about ADHD…” as per NFL

3

J.T. Thomas III

LB – Chicago Bears / Jacksonville Jaguars / NY Giants

Business Insider article: diagnosed with ADHD at age 24, as per Business Insider

4

Garett Bolles

OT – Denver Broncos

Reuters/AP and NFLPA story indicating Bolles “struggled with ADHD” in youth. 

5

Quinn Pitcock

DT – Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons

Public disclosures of ADHD/attention challenges in transition to post-NFL life. (No strong “official” stat source for ADHD)

6

Peyton Barber

RB – Auburn (college) / NFL (Tampa Bay, Washington)

Publicly noted ADHD + dyslexia diagnosis in middle school/college (source weaker in NFL context)

7

Virgil Green

TE – Denver Broncos / Los Angeles Chargers

Known to have taken prescribed ADHD medication in NFL; disclosure via media/online sources

1. Terry Bradshaw  

Stats: 14 Seasons | 27,989 Passing Yards | 212 TDs | 4× Super Bowl Champion

Quote: “I couldn’t focus, I couldn’t sit still… but football gave me structure.” — Terry Bradshaw

Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is one of the most famous NFL players diagnosed with ADHD. According to the Edge Foundation, Bradshaw openly discussed his lifelong struggle with ADHD and depression, both diagnosed after his retirement. Despite difficulties in focus and attention, his intense energy, competitiveness, and passion fueled his championship career. Today, he’s a strong advocate for ADHD and mental health awareness in sports, as per the Edge Foundation's Terry Bradshaw ADHD Story. 

2. Marcell Dareus 

Stats: 121 Games | 365 Tackles | 37.5 Sacks

Quote: “One of the big things about ADHD is learning how to control it. Football helped me do that.” — Marcell Dareus

Marcell Dareus is one of the most physically dominant ADHD NFL players. He revealed about his ADHD diagnosis in an NFL interview, which was a major challenge in his early life. His hyperactivity made academics difficult, but football became his outlet for focus and control. Moreover, his ability to channel ADHD energy into defense helped him become a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

3. J.T. Thomas III 

Stats: 159 Total Tackles | 4 Forced Fumbles | 2 Interceptions

Quote: “I didn’t know why I couldn’t sit still or zone out sometimes. Once I knew it was ADHD, I worked around it.” — J.T. Thomas

J.T. Thomas III discovered his ADHD diagnosis while already in the NFL. As reported by Business Insider, he was diagnosed at 24, helping him better understand his habits and improve his training routines. His journey shows how even undiagnosed ADHD athletes in the NFL can thrive with proper support and self-awareness.

4. Garett Bolles 

Stats: 120+ Starts | 1st-Round Draft Pick (2017)**

Quote: “I struggled with ADHD, but I learned discipline — and that changed my life.” — Garett Bolles

Garett Bolles is one of today’s active NFL players who was diagonsed with ADHD, and faced severe challenges during his youth, He being expelled from multiple schools due to behavioral issues linked to ADHD. In AP News and NFLPA features, Bolles shared how mentorship, faith, and structure helped him succeed. His discipline transformed him into one of the most consistent offensive tackles in the league.

5. Quinn Pitcock 

Stats: Former Ohio State standout; brief NFL career

Quote: “I wanted to help others know it’s okay to talk about ADHD and depression.” — Quinn Pitcock

Quinn Pitcock is a talented defensive tackle, who has been open about how ADHD and depression affected his transition from college football to the NFL. After retirement, he spoke publicly about mental health challenges among athletes with ADHD. He helped raise awareness about life after sports and the importance of mental support, as per ESPN's Pitcock Mental Health Story. 

6. Peyton Barber – Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Washington

Stats: 2,457 Rushing Yards | 21 Touchdowns (NFL Career)**

Quote: “Having ADHD doesn’t make you less. It means you learn differently — and that’s okay.” — Peyton Barber

Peyton Barber is among the NFL stars with ADHD and dyslexia who found success through perseverance. He was diagnosed with ADHD in middle school, and he used his academic accommodations and mental health resources to balance school and sports. His story is covered by Auburn University Athletics, and shows how structured routines and determination can turn ADHD into strength.

7. Virgil Green – Tight End, Denver Broncos / Los Angeles Chargers

Stats: Over 120 Receptions | Super Bowl 50 Champion**

Quote: “Structure and support are what keep you sharp when you live with ADHD.” — Virgil Green

Virgil Green is known for his discipline and focus, who has reportedly managed ADHD during his NFL career through prescribed medication and structured routines. According to Denver Post reports, his commitment to mental health helped him maintain consistency throughout his playing years, as per the Denver Post, Virgil Green Profile. 

Conclusion

Therefore, these seven famous NFL players with ADHD prove that focus challenges don’t prevent greatness but they can shape it. From Terry Bradshaw’s Hall of Fame leadership to Marcell Dareus’ defensive dominance, these American football players with ADHD show that discipline, mentorship, and self-belief can turn ADHD into a source of drive and resilience. Their stories continue to inspire countless young athletes across the United States who live with ADHD and dream of football glory.

