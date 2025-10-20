Across the United States, Indian-Americans are bringing Diwali to iconic landmarks, schools, theme parks, and community spaces, making it one of the most widely celebrated Indian festivals in the U.S. The Festival of Lights is no longer just celebrated in Indian homes, as it has become a vibrant part of American culture. From the dazzling Diwali at Times Square concerts in New York to cultural fairs in Fremont, California, and Edison, New Jersey, the festival showcases Indian traditions, music, dance, and cuisine to a broader audience. Whether it’s students introducing Diwali in classrooms, families enjoying theme park festivities at Walt Disney World or Six Flags, or volunteers giving back through charity drives and community service, Diwali has evolved into a shared cultural experience that promotes diversity, unity, and celebration. In this article, we explore 10 unique ways Indian-Americans celebrate Diwali across the U.S., highlighting the growing influence and festive spirit of this beloved festival.

Is Diwali a Holiday in the U.S.? Diwali is not a federal holiday in the U.S., but several states officially recognise it: California : Starting in 2026, public schools and community colleges will close, and state employees can take a paid day off (ABC7).

Pennsylvania : It was declared an official holiday in 2024. Public offices and schools may remain open (RNS).

Connecticut: Added Diwali to its state holiday list. Some, like New York City, allow school observance, while New Jersey lets students take excused absences. Diwali observance varies by state, city, and school district, reflecting its growing recognition across the U.S. 1. Lighting Up Times Square and Massive Public Diwali Events The iconic landmarks in the U.S., such as Times Square, have become an essential part of Diwali celebrations. Multiple massive public events showcase Indian culture on a grand scale. In New York City, the Diwali at Times Square concert has become one of the largest Indian-American festivals in North America.

The 2025 event marked its 10th anniversary, which featured a “Diya Lighting Ceremony,” live Bollywood performances, and a countdown displayed on the Ball Drop Tower screen. This brought the spirit of Diwali to one of the world’s most famous public spaces. Similar large-scale events are now held in other cities such as Houston, Chicago, and Fremont, where parades, concerts, and fireworks attract thousands of attendees each year, as confirmed by the Financial Express. These celebrations highlight how Diwali has become a shared cultural experience across America, symbolising unity and diversity through light and music. 2. Bringing Diwali to Schools and Classrooms Across the U.S., schools and universities are increasingly incorporating Diwali into their cultural calendars. This turned the festival into a lesson in diversity and inclusion. Many Indian-American students lead initiatives to host Diwali assemblies, create art projects, and introduce their peers to the festival’s customs. For instance, the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools hosted an in-school Diwali festival organised by its Desi Culture Group for the entire school community.

Elementary schools across New Jersey and California also engage children with “Diwali calendars,” storytelling sessions, and diya-decorating activities, helping non-Indian students learn the meaning behind the “Festival of Lights.” These educational efforts foster cultural awareness, empathy, and celebration among diverse classrooms. 3. Celebrating Diwali at Theme Parks Diwali celebrations have made their way into American entertainment venues and theme parks. At Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Youth Celebration of Diwali featured more than 400 dancers, colourful parades, and performances at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney Springs, as confirmed by NDTV. In 2024, the park hosted its second annual Diwali Dance Fest, where Mickey and Minnie appeared in traditional Indian attire. Other U.S. parks, such as Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Legoland California, have also held Diwali-themed weekends with lights, music, and Indian food stalls.

These lively events bring Indian traditions to global audiences—blending fun, festivity, and cultural pride. 4. Charity and Community Service Drives Across the U.S., there are many Indian-American organisations use Diwali as an opportunity to give back. For example, the campaign Sewa Diwali mobilises volunteers across the U.S. to organise food drives and donation campaigns. Recently, it donated over 630,000 pounds of food to 200+ organisations in 32 states in one year, as per the HSSUS. Such community service efforts reflect Diwali’s traditional theme of “light over darkness” by literally bringing light and hope to those in need, as per the sewausa

5. Organising Community Events and Fairs Indian-Americans in the U.S. celebrate Diwali with lively community events that showcase culture and bring people together. There are certain fairs which you must know of: