NFL Week 6 Takeaways: Fantasy Winners, Losers & Team Grades 2025

You must be thinking who dominated the NFL Week 6. To begin with, the Standout players, Rico Dowdle, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake Maye, and Jonathan Taylor were the star performers. Massive yardage, multiple touchdowns, and breakout displays that shook up fantasy football boards. During Week 6 of the NFL 2025 season, one of the most action-packed weeks so far.
Where did it make an impact? Across fantasy leagues nationwide, influencing starting lineups and waiver-wire decisions. Moreover, they highlighted which players are reliable fantasy assets and which emerging talents could reshape rosters moving forward. How did they do it? Through strong rushing attacks, precise passing, and clutch playmaking in key moments.
Who were the Fantasy Winners? Players Who Dominated Week 6
Week 6 delivered standout performances that shook up fantasy football. Rushing backs and key playmakers like Rico Dowdle, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake Maye, and Jonathan Taylor showed their breakout and reliable fantasy potential. The table below highlights the top performers of the week.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Performance Highlights
|
Fantasy Impact
|
Rico Dowdle (RB)
|
Panthers
|
239 total yards, 3 TDs
|
Breakout RB; must-start in Week 7
|
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR)
|
Seahawks
|
162 yards, 1 TD
|
Emerging WR2 option
|
Kimani Vidal (RB)
|
Chargers
|
124 rushing yards
|
Reliable FLEX play
|
Josh Jacobs (RB)
|
Packers
|
2 TDs, 100+ scrimmage yards
|
Consistent RB1 value
|
Drake Maye (QB)
|
Patriots
|
3 passing TDs, 0 INTs
|
Strong waiver add
|
Jonathan Taylor (RB)
|
Colts
|
123 rushing yards
|
Return to elite RB form
Key takeaway: Run-heavy teams dominated Week 6. Carolina, Indianapolis, and the Chargers all received CBS grades of B or higher, proving ground control remains the foundation of victory.
Fantasy Losers: Who Fell Flat in Week 6?
Week 6 saw several big names struggle, such as Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa faced heavy pressure. While running backs like Saquon Barkley and Javonte Williams underperformed, as confirmed by CBS Sports. Moreover, Matthew Stafford lost rhythm after Puka Nacua’s injury, and the Browns’ offence collapsed, earning a low CBS grade. Fantasy managers felt the impact as even top stars faltered.
-
Justin Fields (Jets): Sacked nine times, only 45 passing yards.
-
Saquon Barkley (Eagles): Managed just 8.7 fantasy points against a tough run defence.
-
Matthew Stafford (Rams): Lost rhythm following Puka Nacua’s ankle injury.
-
Javonte Williams (Cowboys): Minimal carries; overshadowed by Dowdle’s dominance.
-
Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins): Three interceptions in key moments derailed Miami.
-
Browns Offence: Earned a “D” grade from CBS after collapsing 23–9.
How did Every Team rank in the Weekly Analysis?
According to Week 6 analysis, the balance of power shifted across the league as dominant defences and efficient run games stole the spotlight. The Broncos earned an A+ for their defensive masterclass with nine sacks, while the Panthers and Seahawks impressed with balanced attacks and elite playmaking.
The Patriots continued to build momentum under rookie QB Drake Maye, securing a solid B+, whereas the Eagles and Jets struggled offensively, slipping to D and C- grades, respectively. Overall, Week 6 revealed clear divides between well-rounded contenders and teams still searching for rhythm. Here is the table that gives details of the team rankings:
|
Team
|
Grade
|
Highlights
|
Panthers
|
A-
|
Dowdle leads breakout ground assault
|
Seahawks
|
A-
|
7 sacks + Smith-Njigba’s 160-yard game
|
Patriots
|
B+
|
Drake Maye directs three scoring drives
|
Colts
|
B
|
Jonathan Taylor controls the game tempo
|
Cowboys
|
B-
|
Offence steady, defence fades late
|
Jets
|
C-
|
Fields’ regression is a major concern
|
Eagles
|
D
|
Barkley bottled up; offence sputters
|
Broncos
|
A+
|
9 sacks and defensive domination
Source: ESPN
Key Injuries to Watch
|
Fantasy Tip: Keep an eye on Jordan Whittington (Rams) and Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) as potential waiver-wire gems.
Week 6 Key Takeaways
Majorly, Week 6 brought a blend of breakout performances, and injury twists that reshaped both team standings and fantasy football dynamics. It highlighted how dominant defences, resilient rushing attacks, and rookie surges are beginning to redefine the mid-season narrative of the NFL 2025.
-
Defensive dominance: Denver, Seattle, and Carolina all recorded 7+ sacks.
-
Running wins games: Teams with 25+ rushing attempts averaged B+ or better grades.
-
QB pressure kills: Every quarterback sacked four or more times lost.
-
Injury chaos: Week 6 reshaped fantasy rostersexpect a waiver wire frenzy ahead of Week 7.
Conclusion
Therefore, Week 6 reinforced one truth that no team is untouchable, and no fantasy star is guaranteed. From Rico Dowdle’s explosive rise to Denver’s defensive masterclass, the league continues to surprise and shift its hierarchy. As we approach Week 7, the message for fantasy managers is clear: Stay adaptable, monitor injuries, and trust emerging talent.
