Do you know When is Columbus Day 2025? Columbus Day 2025 is observed on the second Monday of October every year. Columbus Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 13, this year. It marks a federal holiday that commemorates Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas in 1492. This date also coincides with the observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day in several states and cities, reflecting ongoing debates about the holiday's legacy. According to a Marist Poll, 57% of Americans support celebrating Columbus Day, highlighting its persistent significance yet evolving perception in the United States. Let's read more about Columbus Day 2025, its date, historical facts, significance of the day and traditions along with celebrations related to Columbus Day. When is Columbus Day 2025? Columbus Day is observed on the second Monday in October by federal law, meaning it falls on October 13, 2025. It is a federal holiday recognized nationwide, although not all states observe it officially due to growing support for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

What’s open and closed on Columbus Day? Most banks, post offices, and government offices will be closed on this day in observance of the holiday. This alignment ensures that Columbus Day provides a long weekend for many Americans while reflecting ongoing conversations about U.S. history. History of Columbus Day: Why do Americans celebrate Columbus Day? Columbus Day commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas on October 12, 1492. His western explorations in search of trade routes to Asia, were financed by the joint rulers of Aragon and Castile (now in Spain). Christopher Columbus was a native of Genoa, Italy. He landed in San Salvador (Bahamas) on October 12, 1492. The anniversary of Columbus’ arrival became a national holiday after the mass lynching in New Orleans in 1891.

Christopher Columbus’ voyage ignited European exploration and colonisation of the world, even though he was not the first European to land in the Americas. It is an honor to Columbus’ voyage, contribution of the Italian-American community to the U.S. Society and the connection between the Old & New Worlds. Significance of Columbus Day: Why is Columbus Day so important? Columbus Day is one of 11 federal holidays, highlighting its cultural and historic weight in the American calendar. The Columbian Order organised the first formal celebration of the landing of Columbus in America in 1792 in New York City.

Columbus Day was declared a national holiday in 1937 by the U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The holiday has long been considered a way to celebrate Italian American heritage, especially in cities with significant Italian American populations.

The holiday’s importance endures, even as its narrative becomes more inclusive and multifaceted.