Difference between Glacier and Iceberg

Glaciers and icebergs are two of nature’s most impressive icy structures and are often confused for one another because of their similar shapes and association with cold environments. Nonetheless, they are different when it comes to their origin, structure, and behavior. Glaciers are massive rivers of ice that flows slowly from the compaction of snow, over land, for thousands of years. They change the earth’s surface with both erosion and deposition in their movement. Icebergs are a large floating chunk of ice that have broken off from a glacier or ice shelf. Glaciers are a representation of stability and persist of time where as iceberg are temporary as the float and melt away with the ocean currents. The significance of understanding glaciers is their contributions to the Earth's geography and knowledge of how climate change affects our frozen environments.

A glacier builds-up over land when an accumulation of snow compacts into dense ice as it is subjected to enormous pressures over time, which can take hundreds or thousands of years. The primary weight of the snow causes the ice to flow gradually and ultimately form a glacier. An iceberg is fundamentally a piece of glacier or an ice shelf that has calved and floated away into the ocean. Ultimately, glaciers produce icebergs, but icebergs are just pieces of ice that congregated elsewhere and began floating in seawater. 2. Location Glaciers exist in polar climates and in high mountain ranges, as long as the temperature stays cold enough to hold the ice and snow. Major glaciers exist in Antarctica, Greenland, the Himalayas, and the Alps, among others. Icebergs instead can be found floating in oceans, specifically around the Arctic and Antarctica.

Icebergs drift away from their original glacier source as they are pushed by the wind and ocean currents. As a result, glaciers exist on land, whereas the iceberg is a water-based wanderer that was once a glacier. 3. Movement Glaciers move very slowly under the immense weight of pressure, which causes the ice to deform and move downhill or outward. In this way, glaciers can alter entire landscapes; they can carve valleys, manipulate lake positions and create other landforms. Icebergs move in a completely different way; icebergs drift on ocean currents and the direction of the wind. The movement of the iceberg depends on water temperature, tides, and wind direction. Unlike glaciers, which crawl over land, icebergs float and progressively melt as they pass through warmer water. 4. Size and Structure

Glaciers can be enormous in size, with the potential to cover entire mountain ranges or even sections of a continent, in the cases of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets. Glaciers are made of compacted layers of snow that can produce enormous weight and thickness. Icebergs come in a huge range of sizes; they can be small pieces of floating ice or massive pieces of floating ice. Interestingly, only about one-tenth of an iceberg is visible above the water's surface and the remaining nine-tenths are submerged under the water surface. This can be both fascinating and a concern for ships. 5. Significance Both glaciers and icebergs provide critical functions for the environmental health of Earth. Glaciers store about 70 percent of the Earth's freshwater supply and are key indicators of climate change, because the melting of glaciers will help drive sea levels to rise. Icebergs influence ocean circulation, thus impact marine ecosystems as they slowly melt for freshwater. Icebergs are also temporary features that have relevance for navigation routes.