Delhi was once again wrapped in dense smog and toxic air after the 2025 Diwali celebrations. Partial restrictions and the Supreme Court's permission to use only "green crackers" failed to stop the firework emissions, along with static weather, from driving pollution levels to record-breaking heights. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital reached about 350, graded as "Very Poor", whereas some areas exceeded 400, ranking under the "Severe" category. These are the top 10 most polluted places in Delhi on the day after Diwali. Top 10 Most Polluted Areas in Delhi (Post-Diwali 2025) Rank Area AQI Category Description 1 Bawana 427 Severe Industrial and peripheral area recorded highest pollution due to stagnant air and emissions. 2 Wazirpur 408 Severe Home to metal workshops and small-scale industries, air quality turned toxic overnight. 3 Alipur 408 Severe Northern zone affected by vehicular exhaust and dense morning fog trapping pollutants. 4 Jahangirpuri 407 Severe Mixed residential-commercial area saw severe pollution due to festive firecrackers. 5 Burari Crossing 402 Severe Thick smog enveloped Burari with visibility dropping sharply on Diwali night. 6 Shadipur 399 Very Poor AQI neared severe range amid localized congestion and fireworks. 7 Ashok Vihar 391 Very Poor Suburban locality witnessed heavy pollutants despite restrictions. 8 Punjabi Bagh 376 Very Poor Mid-west zone AQI worsened due to firecracker smoke and calm winds. 9 Sonia Vihar 374 Very Poor Eastern area recorded dense haze, compounded by nearby construction dust. 10 Vivek Vihar 374 Very Poor Poor ventilation and firecracker use led to persistent smog condition.

Broader Air Quality Trends Across Delhi Outside the top ten worst-affected locations, a couple of popular destinations such as Anand Vihar (AQI 360), Okhla Phase-2 (353), North Campus of Delhi University (363), Lodhi Road (327), and IGI Airport (313) still reported "very poor" levels. In all, 36 of the city's 38 monitoring stations reported air quality in the red zone on October 20–21, 2025, so authorities declared Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to restrict emissions. While green fireworks were utilized in moderation, meteorological conditions like low wind speeds, elevated humidity, and nocturnal temperature inversions trapped pollutants in the surface layer. Experts have warned that the conditions can further deteriorate with the intensification of the combustion of crop residue in the northern states, contributing to toxic particulate matter in the coming weeks.