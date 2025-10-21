Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Most Polluted Areas in Delhi

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 21, 2025, 13:28 IST

Delhi's air quality plunged to "Very Poor" and "Severe" levels immediately after the 2025 Diwali celebrations. Areas like Bawana (AQI 427) recorded the highest pollution due to firework emissions and stagnant weather. The crisis, with 36 out of 38 monitoring stations in the red zone, forced authorities to declare Stage II of GRAP.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Delhi was once again wrapped in dense smog and toxic air after the 2025 Diwali celebrations. Partial restrictions and the Supreme Court's permission to use only "green crackers" failed to stop the firework emissions, along with static weather, from driving pollution levels to record-breaking heights. 

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital reached about 350, graded as "Very Poor", whereas some areas exceeded 400, ranking under the "Severe" category. These are the top 10 most polluted places in Delhi on the day after Diwali.

Top 10 Most Polluted Areas in Delhi (Post-Diwali 2025)

Rank

Area

AQI

Category

Description

1

Bawana

427

Severe

Industrial and peripheral area recorded highest pollution due to stagnant air and emissions.

2

Wazirpur

408

Severe

Home to metal workshops and small-scale industries, air quality turned toxic overnight.

3

Alipur

408

Severe

Northern zone affected by vehicular exhaust and dense morning fog trapping pollutants.

4

Jahangirpuri

407

Severe

Mixed residential-commercial area saw severe pollution due to festive firecrackers.

5

Burari Crossing

402

Severe

Thick smog enveloped Burari with visibility dropping sharply on Diwali night.

6

Shadipur

399

Very Poor

AQI neared severe range amid localized congestion and fireworks.

7

Ashok Vihar

391

Very Poor

Suburban locality witnessed heavy pollutants despite restrictions.

8

Punjabi Bagh

376

Very Poor

Mid-west zone AQI worsened due to firecracker smoke and calm winds.

9

Sonia Vihar

374

Very Poor

Eastern area recorded dense haze, compounded by nearby construction dust.

10

Vivek Vihar

374

Very Poor

Poor ventilation and firecracker use led to persistent smog condition.

Broader Air Quality Trends Across Delhi

Outside the top ten worst-affected locations, a couple of popular destinations such as Anand Vihar (AQI 360), Okhla Phase-2 (353), North Campus of Delhi University (363), Lodhi Road (327), and IGI Airport (313) still reported "very poor" levels. In all, 36 of the city's 38 monitoring stations reported air quality in the red zone on October 20–21, 2025, so authorities declared Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to restrict emissions.

While green fireworks were utilized in moderation, meteorological conditions like low wind speeds, elevated humidity, and nocturnal temperature inversions trapped pollutants in the surface layer. Experts have warned that the conditions can further deteriorate with the intensification of the combustion of crop residue in the northern states, contributing to toxic particulate matter in the coming weeks.

The Delhi post-Diwali 2025 air quality crisis underlines how seasonal and behavioral patterns continue to dominate over air pollution control policies. As AQI readings crossed 400 in several locations, the city remains one of the dirtiest capitals of the world. Without sustained preventive action, Delhi’s recurring smog events will persist as a pressing environmental and public health emergency.

Read more: Which City is Called the Oxford of the East?

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News