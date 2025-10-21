SSC CPO Final Result 2025 Out: Download Merit List PDF, Check Cut Off & Selected Candidates Now

SSC CPO Final Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CPO Final Result 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO 2024 exam cycle can now check their name and roll number in the final merit list. The SSC CPO final merit list contains the roll number of 5296 candidates (4841 males and 455 females) who have successfully cleared all stages, including Paper 1, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Paper 2, Document Verification (DV), and the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

SSC has conducted the Medical Examination of sub-inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 between September 5 and September 27, 2025 and the final result has been released on October 21, 2025. SSC CPO Final Result 2025

SSC has closed the SSC CPO 2024 by releasing the final result on October 21, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exams in Delhi Police and CAPFs can now check their cpo final result on the official SSC website. In the SSC CPO 2024 cycle, approximately 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 1 and approximately 22000 candidates qualified for the PET/PST round. To download the SSC CPO final result 2025, candidates must visit ssc.gov.in and download the result PDF from the “CAPF & Delhi Police” section. The document includes roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks. Also Check SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 SSC GD Result 2025 SSC CPO Result 2024 PDF Download The SSC CPO Result 2024 PDF can now be downloaded from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the SSC CPO 2024 result by downloading the official merit list pdf, which contains the roll number and roll number of the final selected candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CPO Final Result 2025.

SSC CPO Final Result 2025 PDF Download SSC CPO Final Result 2025: Overview SSC has released the final result of SSC CPO 2025 on October 21, 2025 containing the list of shortlisted candidates after Document Verification and Medical Examinaton. Check the list below for SSC CPO Result 2025 Key Highlights. Parameter Details Exam Name SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Release Date October 21, 2025 Total Candidates Shortlisted 22,244 Total Candidates Selected 5,296 Male Candidates Selected 4,841 Female Candidates Selected 455 Results Withheld (Court Cases) 94 Candidates Debarred 30 Official Website www.ssc.gov.in Posts Offered SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASIs in CISF How to Download SSC CPO Final Result 2025? Candidates can download the SSC CPO Result 2024 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SSC CPO Final Result 2024.