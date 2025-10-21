Assam TET Result 2025
SSC CPO Final Result 2025 Out: Download Merit List PDF, Check Cut Off & Selected Candidates Now

By Mohd Salman
Oct 21, 2025, 13:21 IST

The SSC CPO Final Result 2025 has been released on October 21, 2025, at ssc.gov.in. A total of 5,296 candidates have been selected for SI posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs. Candidates can now download the SSC CPO 2024 result PDF and check their roll numbers in the final merit list

SSC CPO Result 2024
SSC CPO Result 2024

SSC CPO Final Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CPO Final Result 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO 2024 exam cycle can now check their name and roll number in the final merit list. The SSC CPO final merit list contains the roll number of 5296 candidates (4841 males and 455 females) who have successfully cleared all stages, including Paper 1, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Paper 2, Document Verification (DV), and the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
SSC has conducted the Medical Examination of sub-inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 between September 5 and September 27, 2025 and the final result has been released on October 21, 2025.

SSC CPO Final Result 2025

SSC has closed the SSC CPO 2024 by releasing the final result on October 21, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exams in Delhi Police and CAPFs can now check their cpo final result on the official SSC website. In the SSC CPO 2024 cycle, approximately 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 1 and approximately 22000 candidates qualified for the PET/PST round. To download the SSC CPO final result 2025, candidates must visit ssc.gov.in and download the result PDF from the “CAPF & Delhi Police” section. The document includes roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks.

SSC CPO Result 2024 PDF Download

The SSC CPO Result 2024 PDF can now be downloaded from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the SSC CPO 2024 result by downloading the official merit list pdf, which contains the roll number and roll number of the final selected candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CPO Final Result 2025.

SSC CPO Final Result 2025

PDF Download

SSC CPO Final Result 2025: Overview

SSC has released the final result of SSC CPO 2025 on October 21, 2025 containing the list of shortlisted candidates after Document Verification and Medical Examinaton. Check the list below for SSC CPO Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Parameter

Details

Exam Name

SSC CPO 2024

Final Result Release Date

October 21, 2025

Total Candidates Shortlisted

22,244

Total Candidates Selected

5,296

Male Candidates Selected

4,841

Female Candidates Selected

455

Results Withheld (Court Cases)

94

Candidates Debarred

30

Official Website

www.ssc.gov.in

Posts Offered

SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASIs in CISF

How to Download SSC CPO Final Result 2025?

Candidates can download the SSC CPO Result 2024 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SSC CPO Final Result 2024.

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “Results” tab
  • Now click “CAPF & Delhi Police” final result 2025
  • Click to download the PDF file.
  • Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number in the list.

