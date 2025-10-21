RGPV Result 2025 OUT at rgpv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Assam TET Result 2025
RGPV Result 2025: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- rgpv.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the RGPV result.

RGPV Result 2025
RGPV Result 2025

RGPV Result 2025: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), also known as State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh,has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BE, B.Tech, MCA, MTech, BPharma, ME and other exams. Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rgpv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their RGPV result 2025 PDF through their roll number.

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RGPV results on the official website of the University- rgpv.ac.in.

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check RGPV Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BEd, MEd and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RGPV results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Check ‘Students’ Section and click on ‘Result’

Step 3: Select your course and click on it

Step 4: Enter Enrollment No., select semester, fill captcha and click on ‘View Result’

Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to Check RGPV Results 2025

Check the direct link here for Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

B.E

Click here

B.Tech

Click here

MCA

Click here

B.Pharmacy

Click here

M.Pharmacy

Click here

B.Arch.

Click here

M.E

Click here

M.Tech

Click here

MBA

Click here

Highlights of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), properly known as State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, is a state university situated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

It was established in the year 1998 by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998.

The University presently offers various diplomas, undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated, dual, and doctoral courses in fields like engineering, technology, pharmacy, management, architecture, design, and applied sciences.

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights

University Name

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya

Established

1998

Location

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

RGPV Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

