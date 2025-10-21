RGPV Result 2025 OUT at rgpv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

RGPV Result 2025: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), also known as State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh,has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BE, B.Tech, MCA, MTech, BPharma, ME and other exams. Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rgpv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their RGPV result 2025 PDF through their roll number. Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025 As per the latest update, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RGPV results on the official website of the University- rgpv.ac.in.

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 Click here Steps to Check RGPV Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BEd, MEd and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RGPV results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rgpv.ac.in Step 2: Check ‘Students’ Section and click on ‘Result’ Step 3: Select your course and click on it Step 4: Enter Enrollment No., select semester, fill captcha and click on ‘View Result’ Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check RGPV Results 2025 Check the direct link here for Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya results for various examinations.