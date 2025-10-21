RGPV Result 2025 OUT at rgpv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

RGPV Result 2025: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), also known as State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh,has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BE, B.Tech, MCA, MTech, BPharma, ME and other exams. Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rgpv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their RGPV result 2025 PDF through their roll number.
As per the latest update, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RGPV results on the official website of the University- rgpv.ac.in.
Steps to Check RGPV Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BEd, MEd and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RGPV results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rgpv.ac.in
Step 2: Check ‘Students’ Section and click on ‘Result’
Step 3: Select your course and click on it
Step 4: Enter Enrollment No., select semester, fill captcha and click on ‘View Result’
Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check RGPV Results 2025
Check the direct link here for Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya results for various examinations.
Course
Result Links
B.E
B.Tech
MCA
B.Pharmacy
M.Pharmacy
B.Arch.
M.E
M.Tech
MBA
Highlights of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), properly known as State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, is a state university situated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
It was established in the year 1998 by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998.
The University presently offers various diplomas, undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated, dual, and doctoral courses in fields like engineering, technology, pharmacy, management, architecture, design, and applied sciences.
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights
University Name
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya
Established
1998
Location
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
RGPV Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
