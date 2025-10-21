Ayodhya Sets Guinness World Record with Over 26 Lakh Diyas: Check Top 10 Largest Oil Lamp Displays Globally

In a resplendent festival of faith, culture, and harmony, Ayodhya, the city sacred as the birthplace of Lord Ram has again written history. The Deepotsav 2025 created not one but two Guinness World Records, illuminating a stunning 26,17,215 oil lamps (diyas) on 56 ghats of the Saryu River, and at the same time, performing the largest-ever aarti involving 2,128 devotees. The colossal spectacle transformed the city of the gods into a universe of light, affirming the city as the spiritual capital of India. Top 10 Largest Oil Lamp Displays in the World Rank Location & Event Number of Lamps Year Record Type Organized By 1 Ayodhya, India (Deepotsav 2025) 26,17,215 2025 Largest display of oil lamps UP Tourism & Ayodhya District Administration 2 Ayodhya, India (Deepotsav 2024) 25,12,585 2024 Largest display of oil lamps UP Govt & Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University 3 Ujjain, India (Mahashivratri Aarti) 18,82,000 2023 Largest oil lamp display before Ayodhya 2024 MP Govt & Kshipra River Committee 4 Varanasi, India (Dev Deepawali) 12,00,000 2022 Historic riverfront display Varanasi Development Authority 5 Ayodhya, India (Deepotsav 2022) 15,76,000 2022 Previous record for largest diya display UP Tourism 6 Chandrapur, Maharashtra (Oil Lamp Sentence Record) 33,258 2021 Largest oil lamp sentence Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Wachanalay 7 Kerala (Thrissur Pooram Festival) 25,000+ 2019 Cultural diya procession Temple Committees 8 Nepal (Janakpur Ram-Janaki Procession) 20,000+ 2018 Spiritual celebration Nepal Cultural Board 9 Thailand (Loy Krathong Festival) 15,000 2017 Candle-lit river celebration Bangkok Tourism 10 Sri Lanka (Kandy Perahera) 10,000 2015 Traditional temple lamp lighting Sri Dalada Maligawa Trust

Inside Deepotsav 2025: A City of Lights The festival, organized by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, represented "faith overcoming darkness". University and college volunteers designed the diyas in complex patterns from early morning. More than 30,000 people carefully prepared lamps with 73,000 litres of oil and 55 lakh wicks before lighting up at sunset. Placement of each diya was verified virtually with QR codes, while drones and Guinness World Records officials maintained real-time watch on counts and patterns. The celebrations also had a drone and laser show showcasing scenes from the Ramayana, such as pictures of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, and Ravana projected against the Saryu sky. The whole ghatscape from Ram ki Paidi to Guptar Ghat—became a shimmering sea of devotion and creativity, reflecting Ayodhya's revived cultural pride as the epicentre of Ram Lalla's temple festivities.

Two Guinness Records in One Night Guinness Records officials Richard Stenning and Nischal Barot report Ayodhya's achievement as: Largest Display of Oil Lamps: 26,17,215 diyas lit at one time and authenticated.

Highest Number of Individuals Conducting Diya Rotation Together: 2,128 worshippers engaging in coordinated aarti along Saryu's ghats.

Both records broke the earlier benchmarks set by Ayodhya in 2024 and were officially certified on the spot by Guinness World Records officials. Significance and Global Recognition The Deepotsav 2025's glow of Ayodhya was not only a show, it symbolized India's changing balance between the old and new-style management. Panoramic views were shot with the help of drones to broadcast live, and millions of people globally witnessed the festival virtually. BBC and Reuters, among other international news agencies, described it as "the world's largest light display celebrating faith and unity".