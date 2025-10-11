Which state is called The Land of Enlightenment?

Land of Enlightenment: Bodh Gaya is located in the Indian state of Bihar, is widely known as the “Land of Enlightenment”. It holds immense spiritual importance, as it is the sacred place where Prince Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment and became Lord Buddha under the Bodhi Tree around the 6th century BCE.
Why is Bodh Gaya Called the Land of Enlightenment?
Bodh Gaya earned this title because it marks the exact spot where Buddha discovered the ultimate truth about life and suffering. This divine awakening transformed him into the Buddha, or “The Enlightened One”, making the city a symbol of wisdom, peace, and spiritual awakening.
Key Attractions in Bodh Gaya
1. Mahabodhi Temple
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Mahabodhi Temple stands as a magnificent reminder of Buddha’s enlightenment. It was originally built by Emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BCE and remains one of the most sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the world.
2. The Bodhi Tree
The Bodhi Tree under which Buddha meditated is still preserved here. Pilgrims from all over the world visit this site to meditate, pray, and experience the same peace that inspired enlightenment.
3. Great Buddha Statue
Standing 25 metres tall, this statue symbolises calmness and inner strength. It is surrounded by smaller statues representing Buddha’s disciples.
Interesting Facts About Bodh Gaya
•It is one of the four main pilgrimage sites related to the life of Buddha (along with Lumbini, Sarnath, and Kushinagar).
•The Mahabodhi Temple complex was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002.
•The original Bodhi Tree was destroyed several times, but the current one is believed to have grown from a sapling of the original.
•Bodh Gaya attracts visitors from countries like Japan, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, where Buddhism thrives.
