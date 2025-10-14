DNA Full Form: Have you ever heard the word DNA and wondered what it really means? We often hear about it in science classes, crime shows, and medical studies, but most people don’t actually know what DNA stands for or why it’s so important. In simple terms, DNA is the basic building block of life; it is what makes you you.

It carries all the genetic information that decides how your body looks, grows, and functions. From your hair color and height to your eye shape and even some health traits, all of it comes from DNA. Every living thing, whether it’s a human, an animal, or a tiny plant, has DNA inside its cells. It is like nature’s instruction manual that keeps life running smoothly.

What is the Full Form of DNA?

DNA stands for Deoxyribonucleic Acid. It is essentially the master instruction manual for all living things. Found inside nearly every cell, this amazing chemical is shaped like a twisted ladder, called a double helix, and its sequence contains the complete genetic code that determines your unique traits,, ike your eye color and how your body works. While the molecule was first identified in the 1860s by chemist Johann Friedrich Miescher, the famous double-helix structure, which explained how DNA could be copied and passed on, was famously discovered and modeled in 1953 by scientists James Watson and Francis Crick, building upon the essential X-ray data collected by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins.