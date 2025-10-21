Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NIACL AO Phase 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT at newindia.co.in, Download Mains Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 21, 2025, 12:07 IST

NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2025: NIACL has released the AO Mains Exam Admit Card 2025 on October 18 at newindia.co.in. Candidates who cleared the prelims can download it using their registration number and password. The exam is scheduled for October 29, 2025. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2025
NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2025

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has activated the link to download the NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, newindia.co.in, on October 18, 2025. The NIACL AO Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025.

Candidates who have successfully qualified the NIACL AO Prelims Exam 2025 can download their mains exam call letter by providing their registration number and password.
applied for 550 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies can now download their admit cards from the official website, newindia.co.in, after providing their registration number and password. The NIACL AO Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID.

NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2025 Link Active

NIACL has activated the direct download to the NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, newindia.co.in for all candidates who were declared successful in the prelims exam. A direct link is provided below to download the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2025.

NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2025

Active Link

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The NIACL AO Mains Exam 2025 admit card link has been active at newindia.co.in. Candidates can download their call letter till October 29, 2025. Check the table below for NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Name of Organisation

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)

Post Name

Administrative Officer (Scale I)

Total Vacancies

550

Admit Card Release Date

October 18, 2025

Exam Date

October 29, 2025 (Single-day exam)

Selection Process

Online Test 

Interview

Official Website

newindia.co.in

Admit Card Status

Released (Download now)

How to Download the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the official website link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website, newindia.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the recruitment button
  • Now click on the call letter button of Administrative Officer (Phase 2) Mains Exam
  • Enter the details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
  • Verify all details and download the admit card. Take a printout for exam day.

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News