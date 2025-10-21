Assam TET Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 21, 2025, 12:24 IST

Nagma Mohamed Mallick: Nagma is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1991-batch who is soon going to be the Indian Ambassador to Japan. She is currently serving as the Ambassador to the Republic of Poland. The Ministry of External Affairs has posted her appointment on its official website. A career of over three decades has been a long journey with so much to explore and learn. Let’s take a look at her journey throughout these three decades.

IFS Officer Nagma Mallick: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruits candidates for various Group A and B services, in which Group A services include Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services, etc. Nagma Mohamed Mallick is one among the Indian Foreign Services officers who cracked the India’s toughest exam and chose to be an IFS officer. She joined the Indian government in 1991. Her first posting was in Paris where she served in the Indian Mission to UNESCO. After that she served in various posts at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Government of India and in the West Europe Division of the MEA. She has held various positions across her three decade career which makes her journey outstanding and full of experiences.

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, the first Indian Muslim woman to serve as the Indian Foreign Service officer has spent over three decades in this role. She was appointed as the Ambassador of India to Paris, when she first joined the services. She then continued in the role and also served in the PMO between 1997 and 1998 and then went on to become the first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial).

Nagma Mallick was born on 22 April 1967 in New Delhi to Keralite parents. Her family belongs to Kasaragod, Kerala. She completed her education from Delhi only.

Nagma Mallick has completed her education from Delhi only. She studied at St. Stephen’s College and Delhi School of Economics. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and a Master’s degree in Sociology.

Nagma started her journey as an IFS officer by initially being posted as the Ambassador of India to Paris. Then her career saw various postings in various capacities from being the Deputy Spokesperson of the MEA to being the first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial) and also serving at the PMO. Here’s a timeline of her career growth.

  • 1991: Appointed as the Ambassador of India to Paris.

  • 1997-1998: Served at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) during the term of I.K. Gujral.

  • Appointed as the Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial).

  • 2010-2012: Deputy Chief of Mission in Thailand 

  • 2012-2015: Ambassador to Tunisia

  • 2015-2018: High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam

  • 2019-2020: Head, Policy Planning Division

  • 2020-2021: Additional Secretary (Africa)

  • 2021-Present: Ambassador to Poland

