IFS Officer Nagma Mallick: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruits candidates for various Group A and B services, in which Group A services include Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services, etc. Nagma Mohamed Mallick is one among the Indian Foreign Services officers who cracked the India’s toughest exam and chose to be an IFS officer. She joined the Indian government in 1991. Her first posting was in Paris where she served in the Indian Mission to UNESCO. After that she served in various posts at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Government of India and in the West Europe Division of the MEA. She has held various positions across her three decade career which makes her journey outstanding and full of experiences.

Nagma Mallick IFS

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, the first Indian Muslim woman to serve as the Indian Foreign Service officer has spent over three decades in this role. She was appointed as the Ambassador of India to Paris, when she first joined the services. She then continued in the role and also served in the PMO between 1997 and 1998 and then went on to become the first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial).