JEECUP 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Other Qualifications

JEECUP Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will soon release the UPJEE(P) eligibility criteria along with the information bulletin on the official website. Candidates should read the notification carefully to ensure they satisfy all the eligibility conditions before filling out the applications. The JEECUP 2026 eligibility involves age limit, academic qualification, nationality, and other parameters. It is important to provide accurate eligibility details to prevent your application from being rejected. Read on to know about the JEECUP Eligibility Criteria 2026 and other information.
JEECUP Eligibility Criteria 2026
Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) conducts Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)) for admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. It is essential to check the eligibility conditions before applying for this entrance test. This helps candidates confirm their qualification to appear for the exam. To be eligible, they should have passed 10th or 12th standard or be a graduate, depending on the course requirements. Additionally, they should be at least 14 years old and meet all the health standards requirements when applying for the entrance test. Learn more about the JEECUP Eligibility Criteria 2026, in terms of age limit, qualifications, nationality, etc, based on the previous year's notification.
JEECUP Age Limit 2026
The age limit is an important component of the JEECUP eligibility criteria. Candidates should be at least 14 years old when applying for the entrance test. There is no information about the maximum age limit specified in the JEECUP notification 2026.
JEECUP Educational Qualification
The next crucial JEECUP eligibility criterion shall be educational qualification. Candidates must meet the academic qualification and minimum marks criteria as specified for their chosen course while applying for the entrance exam. Below is the JEECUP educational qualification for all the courses:
Courses
Educational Qualification
Engineering & Technology Diploma (Group A)
10th pass with a minimum of 35% marks
Agriculture Engineering (Group B)
Passed Class 10 with Agriculture with 35% marks or passed 12th standard with Agriculture Subject
Fashion Designing and Garment Technology, Home Science, Textile Design and Textile Design (Printing) (Group C)
Passed 10th standard with at least 35% marks
Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice (Group D)
12th pass or equivalent (Hindi and English subjects are mandatory in high school or Class 12)
Library & Information Science (Group D)
12th pass
Diploma in Pharmacy (Group E)
Passed in 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects with Maths /Biology (Zoology and Botany)
Post Graduate Diploma in Biotechnology (Tissue culture) (Group F)
BSc passed with Biology, Chemistry/Biochemistry
Post Graduate Diploma course (Group G)
Bachelor’s Degree
Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (Group H)
Passed 12th standard with 35% marks
Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (Group I)
Passed Class 12 with 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects is mandatory.
Lateral Entry into Second Year of Diploma Engineering Course (Group K)
Passed Intermediate Science or Intermediate Science/Vocational/Technical Subjects or Passed 10th standard with ITI (2-year course) in relevant specialisation.
JEECUP Eligibility Criteria 2026: Nationality
Applicants should be Indian Nationals when applying for the JEECUP 2026 exam.
Documents Required to Prove JEECUP 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates will have to produce all the documents about their eligibility, identity, and other aspects during the admission process. Failing to do so may lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The following documents are required to prove JEECUP eligibility criteria:
-
Photo ID Proof
-
Proof of Date of Birth
-
Marksheet of all Educational Qualifications
-
Caste Certificate, if any
-
Other Relevant Documents
