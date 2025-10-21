JEECUP 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Other Qualifications

JEECUP Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will soon release the UPJEE(P) eligibility criteria along with the information bulletin on the official website. Candidates should read the notification carefully to ensure they satisfy all the eligibility conditions before filling out the applications. The JEECUP 2026 eligibility involves age limit, academic qualification, nationality, and other parameters. It is important to provide accurate eligibility details to prevent your application from being rejected. Read on to know about the JEECUP Eligibility Criteria 2026 and other information.

JEECUP Eligibility Criteria 2026

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) conducts Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)) for admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. It is essential to check the eligibility conditions before applying for this entrance test. This helps candidates confirm their qualification to appear for the exam. To be eligible, they should have passed 10th or 12th standard or be a graduate, depending on the course requirements. Additionally, they should be at least 14 years old and meet all the health standards requirements when applying for the entrance test. Learn more about the JEECUP Eligibility Criteria 2026, in terms of age limit, qualifications, nationality, etc, based on the previous year's notification.