MPPGCIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 131 Vacancies - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

By Manish Kumar
Oct 16, 2025, 13:59 IST

MPPGCL Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 131 various posts including Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and others. These positions are available to be filled on direct level for various power units under MPPGCL. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions on the official website, mppgcl.mp.gov.in. The online application process will be commenced on October 17, 2025 and the last day to apply online is November 15, 2025.

MPPGCL Assistant Engineer Notification 2025

Candidates applying for the announced 131 AE and JE vacancies should go through the official notification pdf. The official notice contains information such as educational qualifications, age limit and other eligibility criteria. Click on the direct link below to download the official notification pdf.  

MPPGCL Notification

PDF Download

MPPGCL Recruitment 2025 Overview

A total of 131 various posts including Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive.  Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details:

MPPGCL Notification 2025

Recruitment Authority

 Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL)

Posts Name

Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineer 

Total Vacancies

131

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

https://www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in/

MPPGCL Assistant Engineer 2025 Important Dates

Check the crucial dates for the redruitment drive given below.

Description

Update

Online Registration and Application Start Date

October 17, 2025

Application Closing Date

November 15, 2025

MPPGCL Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 131 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. You can check the discipline wise posts given below-

Trade Name

Total Posts 

Assistant Engineer (Production) - Mechanical (P01)

15

Assistant Engineer (Production) - Electrical (P02)

15

Assistant Engineer (Production) - Electronics (P03

15

Shift Chemist (P04): posts

10 
Junior Engineer (Plant) - Mechanical (P05) 20
Junior Engineer (Plant) - Electrical (P06)  20
Junior Engineer (Plant) - Electronics (P07) 20
Office Assistant Grade-III (P08) 16 

MPPGCL Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a Computer Based Test (CBT) of 100 multiple-choice questions (1 mark each). A merit list will be prepared based on CBT scores. Selected candidates will be called for document verification.

Steps to Apply Online for MPPGCL Posts 2025

Candidates can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website: https://chayan.mponline.gov.in/
  • On the homepage, click on the careers button
  • Now click on the apply online link of assistant engineer recruitment 
  • Fill in the necessary details to obtain the registration number
  • Log in using the registration number and password.
  • Read the instructions carefully and complete the application form.
  • Upon submission, a unique number will be generated.
  • Download and print the application form for future reference.

MPPGCL AE Application Fees 2025

The candidates will have to pay a requisite fee against applying for these recruitment drives. The fees vary according to the category of candidates and it should be paid in online only (Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI).Check the table below for category wise application fees.

Category

Application Fees

Unreserved (UR) 

Rs 1200

MP Domicile SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/PwD/EWS

Rs 600









Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

