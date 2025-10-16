MPPGCIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 131 Vacancies - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

MPPGCL Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 131 various posts including Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and others. These positions are available to be filled on direct level for various power units under MPPGCL. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions on the official website, mppgcl.mp.gov.in. The online application process will be commenced on October 17, 2025 and the last day to apply online is November 15, 2025. MPPGCL Assistant Engineer Notification 2025 Candidates applying for the announced 131 AE and JE vacancies should go through the official notification pdf. The official notice contains information such as educational qualifications, age limit and other eligibility criteria. Click on the direct link below to download the official notification pdf.

MPPGCL Notification PDF Download MPPGCL Recruitment 2025 Overview A total of 131 various posts including Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details: MPPGCL Notification 2025 Recruitment Authority Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) Posts Name Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineer Total Vacancies 131 Category Sarkari Naukri Mode of Application Online Official Website https://www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in/ MPPGCL Assistant Engineer 2025 Important Dates Check the crucial dates for the redruitment drive given below. Description Update Online Registration and Application Start Date October 17, 2025 Application Closing Date November 15, 2025

MPPGCL Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details A total of 131 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. You can check the discipline wise posts given below- Trade Name Total Posts Assistant Engineer (Production) - Mechanical (P01) 15 Assistant Engineer (Production) - Electrical (P02) 15 Assistant Engineer (Production) - Electronics (P03 15 Shift Chemist (P04): posts 10 Junior Engineer (Plant) - Mechanical (P05) 20 Junior Engineer (Plant) - Electrical (P06) 20 Junior Engineer (Plant) - Electronics (P07) 20 Office Assistant Grade-III (P08) 16 MPPGCL Recruitment 2025 Selection Process Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a Computer Based Test (CBT) of 100 multiple-choice questions (1 mark each). A merit list will be prepared based on CBT scores. Selected candidates will be called for document verification.

Steps to Apply Online for MPPGCL Posts 2025 Candidates can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below- Visit the official website: https://chayan.mponline.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the careers button

Now click on the apply online link of assistant engineer recruitment

Fill in the necessary details to obtain the registration number

Log in using the registration number and password.

Read the instructions carefully and complete the application form.

Upon submission, a unique number will be generated.

Download and print the application form for future reference. MPPGCL AE Application Fees 2025 The candidates will have to pay a requisite fee against applying for these recruitment drives. The fees vary according to the category of candidates and it should be paid in online only (Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI).Check the table below for category wise application fees.