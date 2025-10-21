This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 October

Every day carries its own tapestry of triumphs, tragedies and turning points. What happened on October 21? From bold inventions to fierce battles, that date echoes with history. On this day, the U.S. frigate USS Constitution — “Old Ironsides” — was launched in Boston Harbour. In 1805, the dramatic Battle of Trafalgar took place off Spain, giving Britain naval dominance. Later, in 1879, Thomas Edison tested his workable incandescent light bulb. On October 21 the world saw the opening of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York and, sadly, the devastating coal waste landslide in Aberfan, Wales, in 1966 that killed many children. In this article we’ll explore major events that took place on October 21.
What Happened On This Day – October 21?
Here's what happened in history on October 21:
1797 – USS Constitution (“Old Ironsides”) Launched
- On October 21, 1797, the U.S. Navy frigate USS Constitution was launched in Boston Harbour.
- The 44-gun warship was built to fight Barbary pirates off the coast of Tripoli.
- She earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812 for her strong wooden hull.
- The ship became a national symbol of naval strength and is now the oldest commissioned warship still afloat.
1805 – Battle of Trafalgar
- On this day, British Admiral Horatio Nelson led his fleet to victory over combined French and Spanish forces off the coast of Spain.
- The battle established Britain’s dominance at sea for over a century.
- Nelson was fatally wounded but lived long enough to hear of his victory.
- The triumph shaped the outcome of the Napoleonic Wars.
1861 – Battle of Ball’s Bluff
- On October 21, 1861, Union troops suffered a devastating defeat in Virginia during the American Civil War.
- It became the second major engagement of the war and produced its first martyr, Senator Edward Baker.
- The disaster led Congress to form the Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War to oversee military operations.
- The Union’s poor planning at Ball’s Bluff exposed deep flaws in early war leadership.
1867 – Medicine Lodge Treaty Signed
- One of the largest Native American gatherings for treaty talks took place on this day.
- Over 5,000 chiefs and warriors attended the council near Medicine Lodge Creek, Kansas.
- The treaty aimed to relocate Southern Plains tribes to reservations and promote peace.
- Despite promises, the agreements were soon broken, deepening mistrust between tribes and the U.S. government.
1941 – Kragujevac Massacre in Yugoslavia
- Between October 18 and 21, 1941, German troops massacred thousands of Yugoslav civilians, including schoolboys.
- The atrocity was carried out in retaliation for partisan attacks on German soldiers.
- Entire classrooms of children were executed.
- The Kragujevac Massacre remains one of the darkest war crimes of World War II.
1959 – Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Opens in New York City
- On October 21, 1959, New York City welcomed the opening of the Guggenheim Museum.
- Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, its spiral design was unlike any museum before it.
- The museum showcased modern art in a new, interactive way.
- The event marked a major milestone in modern architecture and art history.
1966 – Aberfan Disaster in Wales
- A coal-waste landslide struck the Welsh mining village of Aberfan on October 21, 1966.
- The slide buried a school and nearby homes, killing 116 children and 28 adults.
- Only a handful of survivors were found.
- The tragedy remains one of the worst mining disasters in British history.
1967 – Vietnam War Protest in Washington, D.C.
- Nearly 100,000 people gathered in the U.S. capital to protest the Vietnam War.
- More than 50,000 marched to the Pentagon, demanding an end to the conflict.
- The demonstration reflected growing public anger toward President Lyndon Johnson’s policies.
- It became a turning point for the anti-war movement in America.
2021 – Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Killed on Film Set
- On October 21, 2021, Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer for the Western film Rust, was accidentally shot and killed on set in New Mexico.
- Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun mistakenly loaded with live ammunition.
- The incident sparked widespread debate over film-set safety and firearm handling.
- Production was suspended, and legal investigations followed.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 21?
October 21 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – October 21
Celia Cruz (1925 – 2003)
- Cuban-American singer known as the “Queen of Salsa”.
- Won multiple Grammy Awards and appeared in the film The Mambo Kings (1992).
- Famous for her powerful voice and catchphrase “¡Azúcar!”
Carrie Fisher (1956 – 2016)
- Actress best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars.
- Daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher.
- Also a talented writer and mental-health advocate.
Doja Cat (1995 – )
- American rapper and pop artist.
- Rose to fame in the 2020s with hits like “Say So” and “Paint the Town Red”.
- Known for her genre-bending style and creative visuals.
Notable Deaths On This Day – October 21
- Horatio Nelson (1758-1805): British admiral who died in the Battle of Trafalgar.
- Jack Kerouac (1922-1969): American novelist and key figure of the Beat Generation.
- Ben Bradlee (1921-2014): American journalist and Washington Post editor known for guiding Watergate coverage.
- Elliott Smith (1969-2003): American singer-songwriter whose work featured in Good Will Hunting.
- Einár (2002-2021): Swedish rapper shot dead in Stockholm.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation