This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 October

Every day carries its own tapestry of triumphs, tragedies and turning points. What happened on October 21? From bold inventions to fierce battles, that date echoes with history. On this day, the U.S. frigate USS Constitution — “Old Ironsides” — was launched in Boston Harbour. In 1805, the dramatic Battle of Trafalgar took place off Spain, giving Britain naval dominance. Later, in 1879, Thomas Edison tested his workable incandescent light bulb. On October 21 the world saw the opening of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York and, sadly, the devastating coal waste landslide in Aberfan, Wales, in 1966 that killed many children. In this article we’ll explore major events that took place on October 21.

What Happened On This Day – October 21?

Here's what happened in history on October 21: