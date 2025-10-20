Mass Communication and Media Studies in 2025: Course Details, Fees and Colleges

Mass Communication and Media Studies in 2025: Courses in mass communication offer thorough instruction in the art and science of disseminating news, information, and gripping tales via a variety of media platforms, including digital channels like social media and online video platforms, as well as more conventional ones like TV, radio, newspapers, and movies. Students who have a strong interest in writing, public speaking, visual storytelling, or video production would benefit greatly from these classes. The curriculum is designed to address both the practical skills necessary for success in the profession and the theoretical underpinnings of communication, such as media law and ethics. Advertising and Public Relations (PR), which covers strategic communication and brand management; Reporting and Editing, which emphasizes journalistic standards and clear content development; Film Studies; and Digital Media Production, where students learn video editing, graphic design, and social media analytics.

Students are frequently introduced to the full media ecosystem through the syllabus, including everything from audience reaction and impact to content creation and distribution (the production process). Graduates of this multidisciplinary program are guaranteed to be skilled in a variety of communication modalities and prepared for a wide range of positions in industries such as corporate communications, digital content strategy, filmmaking, and journalism. A degree in mass communication opens the door to a vibrant and innovative career because of its focus on modern media forms and abilities.

BJMC Syllabus 2025: Semester-Wise Core and Practical Courses

The three-year, six-semester Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) program aims to mix theoretical communication studies with hands-on media production skills for print, electronic, and digital media. The main and important elective subjects that are often included in the BJMC syllabus for the 2025 academic year in Indian universities are listed in the table below.