Mass Communication and Media Studies in 2025: Course Details, Fees and Colleges

Mass Communication and Media Studies in 2025: Courses in mass communication offer thorough instruction in the art and science of disseminating news, information, and gripping tales via a variety of media platforms, including digital channels like social media and online video platforms, as well as more conventional ones like TV, radio, newspapers, and movies. Students who have a strong interest in writing, public speaking, visual storytelling, or video production would benefit greatly from these classes. The curriculum is designed to address both the practical skills necessary for success in the profession and the theoretical underpinnings of communication, such as media law and ethics. Advertising and Public Relations (PR), which covers strategic communication and brand management; Reporting and Editing, which emphasizes journalistic standards and clear content development; Film Studies; and Digital Media Production, where students learn video editing, graphic design, and social media analytics.
Students are frequently introduced to the full media ecosystem through the syllabus, including everything from audience reaction and impact to content creation and distribution (the production process). Graduates of this multidisciplinary program are guaranteed to be skilled in a variety of communication modalities and prepared for a wide range of positions in industries such as corporate communications, digital content strategy, filmmaking, and journalism. A degree in mass communication opens the door to a vibrant and innovative career because of its focus on modern media forms and abilities.
BJMC Syllabus 2025: Semester-Wise Core and Practical Courses
The three-year, six-semester Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) program aims to mix theoretical communication studies with hands-on media production skills for print, electronic, and digital media. The main and important elective subjects that are often included in the BJMC syllabus for the 2025 academic year in Indian universities are listed in the table below.
|
Semester
|
Core Subject Areas
|
Key Practical & Elective Courses
|
Year 1: Foundation & Print Basics
|
I
|
Introduction to Journalism & Communication, Indian Social System, Fundamentals of Communication Theories & Models, Communicative English/Hindi
|
News Writing & Editing Lab (for Print), Computer Fundamentals & Media Applications Lab, Personality Development
|
II
|
Reporting and Editing (Theory & Practice), History of Media in India, Writing for Media (all forms), Introduction to Mass Communication Theories
|
Writing for Media Lab, Basics of Production & Direction, Photography: Techniques & Practices
|
Year 2: Broadcast, Advertising & Law
|
III
|
Media Laws & Ethics (Press Laws, RTI, Defamation), Broadcast Journalism (Radio), Media Management & Organization, Folk Media/Folk Communication
|
Radio Production Lab (Scripting, Voiceover), Reporting & Anchoring Practical, Computer Graphics & Design
|
IV
|
Television Journalism (TV), Introduction to Advertising, Development Communication, Public Relations (PR) Principles, Media Research Methods
|
TV Production Lab (Camera, Light & Sound), Advertising & PR Lab/Workshop, Documentary & Short Film Making
|
Year 3: Digital Media & Specialization
|
V
|
Digital Journalism/New Media, Advanced Media Research, Corporate Communication & PR, Film Studies / International Affairs, Specialized Journalism
|
New Media Lab (Social Media, Web Content), Research Project Planning, Practical Skills Workshop
|
VI
|
Media Entrepreneurship & Management, Global Media & Politics, Specialized/Advanced Electives (e.g., Data Journalism, Multimedia Production)
|
Major Project/Dissertation, Internship & Viva-Voce (Mandatory Fieldwork), Production Portfolio Submission
Mass Communication Course Details
The study of the process of using mass media to convey a message to broad audiences is a popular definition of journalism and mass communication courses. The table below provides candidates with an overview of the main features of the journalism and mass communication courses:
|
Parameters
|
Journalism and Mass Communication Course Details
|
Mass Communication and Media Course Level
|
UG, PG, PhD, Diploma & Certificate
|
Media and Mass Communication Course Duration
|
UG: 3 - 4 Years
PG: 2 Years
PhD: 3 - 6 Years
Diploma/Certificate: 1 Month to 2 Years
|
Media and Mass Communication Eligibility Criteria
|
UG: Class 12 from a recognized board.
PG: A bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline.
PhD: A master's degree in a relevant discipline.
Diploma/Certificate: Class 10 or 12 scores.
|
Mass Communication and Media Admission Process
|
UG: Class 12 or entrance-based
PG: Entrance-based
|
Mass Communication and Media Entrance Exams
|
UG: CUET and/or IPU CET
PG: CUET PG, CAT, MAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, etc.
|
Mass Communication and Media Top Colleges
|
St. Joseph’s University, IIMC, Amity School of Communication, etc.
|
Media and Mass Communication Course Fees
|
INR 14,000 - INR 13.2 Lakh
|
Mass Communication and Media Top Job Profiles
|
Advertising Agent, Content Writer, Associate Editor, Marketing Specialist, Journalist, Radio Jockey, Screenwriter, etc.
|
Mass Communication Average Annual Salary
|
INR 3.8 LPA
|
Mass Communication Top Recruiters
|
Hindustan Times, India Today Group, Times Group, All India Radio, Indian Express, The Hindu, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Outlook, etc.
