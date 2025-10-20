Assam TET Result 2025
Diwali Pictures 2025: Best 30+ Diwali Images to Share with School Friends, Family, and Relatives

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 20, 2025, 07:00 IST

Diwali Pictures 2025 brings a collection of vibrant and beautiful images perfect for sharing with school friends, family, and relatives. From glowing diyas to colorful rangolis, these HD Diwali pictures capture the spirit of light, joy, and togetherness, spreading festive happiness and positivity everywhere.

Best 30+ Diwali Images to Share with School Friends, Family, and Relatives
Best 30+ Diwali Images to Share with School Friends, Family, and Relatives

Diwali Pictures 2025: Diwali Pictures 2025: The festival of lights is a time to share happiness, love, and togetherness with everyone around us. As students, parents, and teachers prepare for the grand celebration, beautiful Diwali pictures become a perfect way to spread festive cheer. 

From glowing diyas and colorful rangolis to family gatherings and fireworks, these pictures capture the true spirit of Diwali. Whether you’re sharing greetings with school friends, family members, or relatives, these stunning Diwali images help express your warm wishes in the most vibrant way. Download and share these HD Diwali pictures to fill your chats and social media with light, positivity, and festive joy.

Diwali Pictures 2025: Best 30+ Diwali Images

1

 

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Diwali wishing pictures bring smiles and warmth to every heart. They remind us of the beauty of sharing joy and love. Celebrate this Diwali by spreading light, happiness, and positivity through your wishes.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

Latest Education News