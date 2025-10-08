[Latest] RRB NTPC Eligibility 2025: Age Limit & Educational Qualification

RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB NTPC exam to recruit candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). These posts are available for both undergraduate and graduate-level positions across different Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.
Candidates planning to apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 must carefully check the RRB NTPC Eligibility 2025. This includes nationality, educational qualifications, and medical standards. Only candidates who fulfil all the required eligibility criteria will be considered eligible to apply and appear for the exam. This article provides the RRB NTPC 2025 Eligibility Criteria in detail.
RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates must fulfil the eligibility conditions laid down by the Railway Recruitment Board to apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. These requirements include age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and medical/physical standards. Candidates must these criteria in detail before submitting their application.
Candidates must meet the official eligibility rules to confirm that candidates are fit for the post and increases their chances of successfully progressing in the recruitment process. Aspirants move one step closer to securing a stable and respected job in Indian Railways by satisfying all these conditions.
RRB NTPC Age Limit 2025 (As on 01/01/2025)
The RRB NTPC exam 2025 is conducted for two categories of posts, Undergraduate (12th pass level) and Graduate level. Candidates must fall within the prescribed age limit to be eligible. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum is 30 years for Undergraduate posts. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum is 33 years for Graduate-level posts.
Levels
Age Limit
Graduate Level
18 to 33 years
Undergraduate Level
18 to 30 years
RRB NTPC Age Relaxation 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board also provides age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories and specific groups. Below is the category-wise age relaxation for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025:
Category
Age Relaxation
OBC (NCL)
3 years
SC/ST
5 years
Ex-Serviceman (UR & EWS)
3 years (after deducting length of service from age)
Ex-Serviceman (OBC-NCL)
6 years (after deducting length of service)
Ex-Serviceman (SC/ST)
8 years (after deducting length of service)
PwD (UR & EWS)
10 years
PwD (OBC-NCL)
13 years
PwD (SC/ST)
15 years
Railway Staff (Group C & erstwhile Group D) with minimum 3 years of service
|
UR & EWS – up to 40 years
OBC (NCL) – up to 43 years
SC/ST – up to 45 years
Candidates working in Quasi-Administrative Railway Offices (Canteens, Cooperative Societies, Institutes)
|
Up to service rendered or 5 years, whichever is less
Women candidates (widowed, divorced, or judicially separated but not remarried)
|
UR & EWS – up to 35 years
OBC (NCL) – up to 38 years
SC/ST – up to 40 years
RRB NTPC Educational Qualification 2025
The RRB NTPC educational qualification varies depending on the post applied for. Candidates must carefully check the post-wise requirements before filling out the application form for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. Below is the detailed list of educational qualifications and proficiency requirements:
Graduate-Level Posts
Candidates can check the RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria for the graduate level in the table below:
Post
Educational Qualification
Required Proficiency
Commercial Apprentice
Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent
-
Station Master
Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent
-
Goods Guard
Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent
-
Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist
Degree from a recognized university
Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer
Senior Clerk cum Typist
Degree from a recognized university
Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent
-
Senior Time Keeper
Degree from a recognized university
Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer
Traffic Assistant
Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent
-
Undergraduate-Level Posts
Check the table below for RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025 for undergraduate level:
Post
Educational Qualification
Required Proficiency
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Not required for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)
-
Account Clerk cum Typist
12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Relaxation for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)
Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer
Junior Clerk cum Typist
12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Relaxation for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)
Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer
Junior Time Keeper
12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Relaxation for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)
Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer
Trains Clerk
12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Relaxation for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)
-
Candidates must fulfill the nationality criteria as prescribed by the Railway Recruitment Board to apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. Candidates who meet these requirements will be eligible for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts.
A candidate must be:
An Indian citizen, OR
A subject of Nepal or Bhutan, OR
A Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, OR
A person of Indian origin migrated from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Burma, Vietnam, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Ethiopia, or Malawi with the intention of permanently residing in India.
RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Medical Standards
Candidates must also meet the medical fitness standards specified by RRB before applying. These standards ensure that aspirants are medically suitable for the job role they are applying for. Check the table below for medical standards:
Post Name
Medical Standard
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor
B2
Station Master
A2
Goods Train Manager
A2
Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist
C2
Senior Clerk cum Typist
C2
RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Eye Standards
Visual standards are an important part of RRB NTPC Medical Eligibility. Candidates must have proper vision as per the required medical category for their post.
Medical Standard
NTPC Eye Criteria
A2
Distance vision: 6/9 with or without glasses (no fogging test). Near vision: Sn = 0.6 with or without glasses. Must qualify in color vision, binocular vision, night vision, and myopic vision tests.
A3
Distance vision: 6/9 with or without glasses (lens power ≤ 2D). Near vision: Sn = 0.6 with or without glasses. Must pass color vision, binocular vision, night vision, and myopic vision tests.
B2
Distance vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (lens power ≤ 4D). Near vision: Sn = 0.6 with or without glasses for reading/close work. Must clear field of vision (binocular vision) test.
C2
Distance vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses. Near vision: Sn = 0.6 with or without glasses for reading/close work.
