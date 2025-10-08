[Latest] RRB NTPC Eligibility 2025: Age Limit & Educational Qualification

UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 8, 2025, 11:31 IST

The RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines age, educational qualifications, nationality, and medical standards for applicants. Candidates must meet all requirements to apply for undergraduate and graduate-level posts in Indian Railways. This article provides eligibility conditions, age relaxation, post-wise qualifications, and medical/eye standards.

RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB NTPC exam to recruit candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). These posts are available for both undergraduate and graduate-level positions across different Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. 

Candidates planning to apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 must carefully check the RRB NTPC  Eligibility 2025. This includes nationality, educational qualifications, and medical standards. Only candidates who fulfil all the required eligibility criteria will be considered eligible to apply and appear for the exam. This article provides the RRB NTPC 2025 Eligibility Criteria in detail.

RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must fulfil the eligibility conditions laid down by the Railway Recruitment Board to apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. These requirements include age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and medical/physical standards. Candidates must these criteria in detail before submitting their application.

Candidates must meet the official eligibility rules to confirm that candidates are fit for the post and increases their chances of successfully progressing in the recruitment process. Aspirants move one step closer to securing a stable and respected job in Indian Railways by satisfying all these conditions.

RRB NTPC Age Limit 2025 (As on 01/01/2025)

The RRB NTPC exam 2025 is conducted for two categories of posts, Undergraduate (12th pass level) and Graduate level. Candidates must fall within the prescribed age limit to be eligible. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum is 30 years for Undergraduate posts. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum is 33 years for Graduate-level posts.

Levels

Age Limit

Graduate Level

18 to 33 years

Undergraduate Level

18 to 30 years

RRB NTPC Age Relaxation 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board also provides age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories and specific groups. Below is the category-wise age relaxation for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC (NCL)

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

Ex-Serviceman (UR & EWS)

3 years (after deducting length of service from age)

Ex-Serviceman (OBC-NCL)

6 years (after deducting length of service)

Ex-Serviceman (SC/ST)

8 years (after deducting length of service)

PwD (UR & EWS)

10 years

PwD (OBC-NCL)

13 years

PwD (SC/ST)

15 years

Railway Staff (Group C & erstwhile Group D) with minimum 3 years of service

UR & EWS – up to 40 years

OBC (NCL) – up to 43 years

SC/ST – up to 45 years

Candidates working in Quasi-Administrative Railway Offices (Canteens, Cooperative Societies, Institutes)

Up to service rendered or 5 years, whichever is less

Women candidates (widowed, divorced, or judicially separated but not remarried)

UR & EWS – up to 35 years

OBC (NCL) – up to 38 years

SC/ST – up to 40 years

RRB NTPC Educational Qualification 2025

The RRB NTPC educational qualification varies depending on the post applied for. Candidates must carefully check the post-wise requirements before filling out the application form for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. Below is the detailed list of educational qualifications and proficiency requirements:

Graduate-Level Posts

Candidates can check the RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria for the graduate level in the table below:

Post

Educational Qualification

Required Proficiency

Commercial Apprentice

Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent

-

Station Master

Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent

-

Goods Guard

Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent

-

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist

Degree from a recognized university

Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Degree from a recognized university

Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent

-

Senior Time Keeper

Degree from a recognized university

Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer

Traffic Assistant

Degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent

-

Undergraduate-Level Posts

Check the table below for RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025 for undergraduate level:

Post

Educational Qualification

Required Proficiency

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Not required for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)

-

Account Clerk cum Typist

12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Relaxation for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)

Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer

Junior Clerk cum Typist

12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Relaxation for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)

Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer

Junior Time Keeper

12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Relaxation for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)

Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on computer

Trains Clerk

12th pass or equivalent with at least 50% marks (Relaxation for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)

-

RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Nationality

Candidates must fulfill the nationality criteria as prescribed by the Railway Recruitment Board to apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. Candidates who meet these requirements will be eligible for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts.

A candidate must be:

  • An Indian citizen, OR

  • A subject of Nepal or Bhutan, OR

  • A Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, OR

  • A person of Indian origin migrated from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Burma, Vietnam, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Ethiopia, or Malawi with the intention of permanently residing in India.

RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Medical Standards

Candidates must also meet the medical fitness standards specified by RRB before applying. These standards ensure that aspirants are medically suitable for the job role they are applying for. Check the table below for medical standards:

Post Name

Medical Standard

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor

B2

Station Master

A2

Goods Train Manager

A2

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist

C2

Senior Clerk cum Typist

C2

RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Eye Standards

Visual standards are an important part of RRB NTPC Medical Eligibility. Candidates must have proper vision as per the required medical category for their post. 

Medical Standard

NTPC Eye Criteria

A2

Distance vision: 6/9 with or without glasses (no fogging test). Near vision: Sn = 0.6 with or without glasses. Must qualify in color vision, binocular vision, night vision, and myopic vision tests.

A3

Distance vision: 6/9 with or without glasses (lens power ≤ 2D). Near vision: Sn = 0.6 with or without glasses. Must pass color vision, binocular vision, night vision, and myopic vision tests.

B2

Distance vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (lens power ≤ 4D). Near vision: Sn = 0.6 with or without glasses for reading/close work. Must clear field of vision (binocular vision) test.

C2

Distance vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses. Near vision: Sn = 0.6 with or without glasses for reading/close work.

Mridula Sharma
