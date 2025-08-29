Optical Illusion Visual IQ Test: Only 1% with Hawk Eyes can find “00”, “04” & “44” in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are those trippy images that have become increasingly prevalent on the internet in recent times. These images trick your brain and challenge your perception. There are three kinds of optical illusions: cognitive, physiological, and literal illusions. Optical illusions have gained popularity due to their ability to capture and hold a user's attention. Each new challenge brings a fresh perspective, thereby keeping readers hooked. Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills. With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusion challenges. Are you observant enough? Let’s find out! Must Read: Only 2% of Genius Brains with 160+ IQ can solve this math puzzle in 9 seconds! Optical Illusion Visual IQ Test - Find 00, 04 & 44 in 9 Seconds

If you are a student, working professional, homemaker, or retired individual, this optical illusion visual IQ test is designed for you. It is a good way to gauge your level of attention and brain function. The image shared above depicts a number grid filled with the number 40. However, three other impostors have made their way into the picture. They are 00, 04 and 44. Your challenge is to find the three numbers hiding in the number grid in 9 seconds. Sounds like fun. Well, what are you waiting for? Grab your stopwatch and try to spot the hidden numbers within the time limit. We will provide the solution at the end, in case you are unable to spot the numbers within the provided time limit. However, be sure not to check the solution first, as it would not be a fair practice, and you also won’t reap the benefits of this mental workout by doing so.

Now, let the challenge begin! Studies suggest that when we engage our brains and eyes to pursue such challenges, it enhances our brain function. So, how many of you have spotted any one number? If you did, you are doing great. Just a gentle reminder that half of the time has already passed. Individuals with excellent observation skills must have spotted all the hidden numbers by now. Have you spotted the numbers? Hurry up; the clock is ticking, folks! Check out all the areas of the image and see if you can spot all the hidden numbers. Three… Two… One… And… Time is over. How many of you have managed to solve the challenge successfully within 9 seconds? If you are one of them, you have earned yourself an admirer here. Now, if you have exhausted your time limit and haven’t been able to find the numbers, you are not alone.