Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. These illusions play tricks with the human brain, and the images test how attentive one’s eyes are.
Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular pastime among the internet crowd. These puzzles are not only fun to solve but are also known for testing the observation skills of an individual.
Do you want to win the bragging rights for being the most observant?
Then, you need to prove your observation skills right here, right now!
Visual Illusion IQ Test: Find “0” in 7 Seconds
This visual illusion puzzle is making people doubt their eyes. People across the web are struggling to solve the puzzle in 7 seconds.
Seen in the picture is a grid of numbers 8. Your task is to find the “0” hiding among the sea of 8s.
The time limit is just 7 seconds!
Can you do it?
Let’s find out!
While the challenge seems overwhelming for some people, it can be a cakewalk for the expert puzzle solvers.
Even someone with average observation skills might crack with proper attention.
Studies have suggested that people who engage their brains with such challenges tend to have a sharper brain and develop excellent focus. These people are good at problem-solving, too.
Now start searching!
Have you found the “0” among the “8”s?
Look carefully at the picture; the 0 is hiding expertly somewhere in it.
Hurry up!
The clock’s ticking.
Only a few more seconds to go.
Look again;
Have you found the hidden number?
And…
Time’s up!
How many of you managed to spot the “0” among the “8”s?
If you are among those who did, do let us know in the comments!
We have to say, you did an excellent job, and you have the most observant eyes.
For those who couldn’t find the answer within the time limit, you need to practice harder, and it will become easier for you to solve such puzzles.
Let’s check out the answer now!
Visual Illusion IQ Test: Answer Revealed!
Well, the number 0 can be spotted at the bottom of the 12th column located on the right side of the image.
We hope you loved spending your time solving this puzzle.
If you did, then go ahead and share this puzzle with your friends, family, and co-workers and see who possesses the most observant eyes among you all.
Also, to help you train your brain with helpful mental workouts, we have curated a handful of exciting puzzle challenges for you. Do check them out below.
