Optical illusions can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality. Optical illusions can be used for entertainment purposes as well as an effective tool for research related to psychoanalysis.

The term "illusion" is derived from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to fool the human brain by exploiting the tendency of our brains to fill in those pieces of information that might not even exist.

Optical illusions are known to stimulate the brain and enhance an individual's cognitive abilities. These are a great medium to challenge your brain and improve your problem-solving skills.

Do you possess a sharp eye for detail?

Scroll below and test your eyes with this optical illusion visual challenge now!