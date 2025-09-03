Optical illusions can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality. Optical illusions can be used for entertainment purposes as well as an effective tool for research related to psychoanalysis.
The term "illusion" is derived from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to fool the human brain by exploiting the tendency of our brains to fill in those pieces of information that might not even exist.
Optical illusions are known to stimulate the brain and enhance an individual's cognitive abilities. These are a great medium to challenge your brain and improve your problem-solving skills.
Do you possess a sharp eye for detail?
Scroll below and test your eyes with this optical illusion visual challenge now!
Optical Illusion Visual Challenge: Find the Necklace in 7 Seconds
Today’s optical illusion challenge will test the clarity and sharpness of your vision.
This mind-bending optical illusion challenge has left users perplexed.
There is a necklace hiding in plain sight in the mall scene, and your goal is to find the necklace in 7 seconds.
As easy as it may sound, it is not so; readers have a tough time spotting the necklace in the mall.
Studies suggest that optical illusion challenges provide the much needed workout for the brain and also help in boosting the problem-solving skills by activating certain portions of the brain such as visual cortex, frontal lobe and regions that are important for analysis and pattern recognition.
Regular practice of such optical illusion challenges can enhance cognitive abilities and thereby prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. These puzzles also have a calming effect on the mind, thereby significantly reducing stress and anxiety levels.
The necklace has expertly blended with the objects in the picture, making it hard to identify at first glance.
Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can identify the necklace within 7 seconds.
Have you spotted the hidden necklace?
Need a hint?
Here you go: The necklace is not on the left side of the picture.
Hurry up; time is running out.
Two…
One…
And…
Time’s up.
How many of you have spotted the necklace within 7 seconds?
Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the necklace; this demonstrates that you have superior observational skills.
Optical Illusion Visual Challenge: Solution
The necklace can be spotted on the right side of the image displayed as part of a jewellery collection.
Wasn’t that fun?
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out another challenge below.
