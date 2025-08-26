Only geniuses with eagle eyes can spot 5 hidden books in 10 seconds!

Let’s face it, our brains and eyes can be easily tricked into believing that something is real, even when it isn’t. That’s where visual illusions come into play; these images are designed to exploit this tendency of our brains and eyes to great effect. Visual illusion puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills. In addition to testing observation skills, these puzzles boost creativity and provide our brains with a quick workout. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. Are you among the most observant people in the world? Let’s find out! Must Read: If you have HD eyes and 150+ IQ, find the hidden frog in this optical illusion test in 7 seconds!

Visual Illusion: Find 5 Books in 10 Seconds Source: Brightside This viral visual illusion puzzle is making the rounds online, and it is breaking the brains (in a good way). What seems like a date in a park suddenly turns into a book hunt challenge, with the sheriff also joining the hunt. See, the poor guy is running helter-skelter trying to find all five books. Why don’t you people join the fun and find all the books by yourself? It will be a great workout for your brain. The challenge here is to find 5 books in the picture, and the only catch is that you have 10 seconds to do that. Studies suggest that challenges like these fire up your brain and help boost your concentration and attention span, which ultimately improves your cognitive skills and goes a long way in helping you have a healthy and active brain.

So set your timer to 10 seconds and get going. Look carefully, the books are hidden somewhere in the picture. All we can say is that they are not in one place, so you need to check the whole picture with utmost attention to spot all five books. Just a gentle reminder that the clock is running fast. You should also run your eyes and brain in turbo mode to spot all the hidden books in the picture. How many have you spotted so far? Not much time remaining. Buckle up, guys! Entering the final few seconds of the challenge now! Three… Two… One… Now, who’s got all the books within the time limit? If you are one of them, you have earned the bragging rights. Well done, champ! You’ve got eagle eyes and a genius brain. For the less fortunate ones, who are struggling hard to find the books. Please stop looking and check the solution below instead.