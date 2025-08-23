You have HD eyes and an IQ above 150 if you can find the frog hiding among turtles in this Optical Illusion Eye Test in 7 seconds!

The term "illusion" is derived from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to fool the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions are designed to exploit our brain's ability to fill in missing pieces of information, allowing us to process information quickly.

These puzzles can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality.

Optical illusions are known to stimulate the brain and enhance an individual's cognitive abilities. These are a great medium to challenge your brain and improve your problem-solving skills.

Do you have HD eyes and a high IQ above 150?

Then find the frog hiding among the turtles in 7 seconds!

Must Read:

You have a genius-level IQ if you can solve this math puzzle in 9 seconds!