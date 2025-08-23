You have HD eyes and an IQ above 150 if you can find the frog hiding among turtles in this Optical Illusion Eye Test in 7 seconds!

The term "illusion" is derived from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to fool the human brain by tricking it.
Optical illusions are designed to exploit our brain's ability to fill in missing pieces of information, allowing us to process information quickly.
These puzzles can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality.
Optical illusions are known to stimulate the brain and enhance an individual's cognitive abilities. These are a great medium to challenge your brain and improve your problem-solving skills.
Do you have HD eyes and a high IQ above 150?
Then find the frog hiding among the turtles in 7 seconds!
Must Read:
You have a genius-level IQ if you can solve this math puzzle in 9 seconds!
Optical Illusion Eye Test: Find the Hidden Frog in 7 Seconds
Source: Brightside
Today’s optical illusion challenge will test the clarity and sharpness of your vision.
This mind-bending optical illusion challenge is making people scratch their heads.
In the image shared above, a group of turtles can be seen socialising with each other.
But wait, that’s not all, a frog has cleverly sneaked into the picture and is hiding in plain sight among the turtles.
You need to find the hidden frog in 7 seconds!
As easy as it may sound, it is not so; readers have a tough time spotting the frog.
Have you found the frog?
People who regularly practice optical illusion puzzles tend to develop better memory and visual acuity and also are more adapt at solving problems.
Optical illusion puzzles also have a calming effect on the mind, which can significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels.
The frog has expertly camouflaged itself with the turtles in the picture, making it hard to identify at first glance.
Have you spotted the hidden frog?
If you are having trouble locating the frog, here’s something that can help you out.
The frog is not hiding on the left side of the picture.
Now, use this clue and recheck the image.
Hurry up; time is running out.
Two… One… And…
Time’s up.
How many of you have successfully found the hidden frog in the picture within 7 seconds?
Congratulations to those readers who have found the frog hiding among the turtles.
It demonstrates that you have superior observational skills and a highly intelligent brain.
Check Out:
Only those with eyesight of a hawk can find “A” in this optical illusion test in 5 seconds!
Optical Illusion Eye Test: Solution
The solution to this optical illusion eye test is that the frog can be spotted on the top right part of the picture; it can be identified by its big eyes.
Did you enjoy solving this optical illusion eye test?
If you loved it, don't forget to share this with your friends and family to see who finds the frog first.
Also, before you leave, try out another exciting IQ test below.
Must Read:
Only geniuses with 140+ IQ can spot the hidden vampire in the picture in 5 seconds!
To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation