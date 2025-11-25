Haryana Board Class 10th Physical Education Model Paper 2026 with Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 10th Physical Education Model Paper 2026: Haryana Board has released model papers for class 10th subjects. Students can download the HBSE board class 10th Physical Education model paper 2026 through the links shared on the official website. They can also check out direct links to the Haryana board model paper from this article. The board releases model papers and the marking scheme a week before the date sheet announcement. This offers students a window to stay exam-ready and evaluate their overall preparation through solving the sample papers. These papers help students to get an idea of what question papers for the subject will look like, how each of the questions will be answered and marked. This way, students can utilise the sample papers to raise their preparation level. This also offers enough time for students between the exam period to focus on important and missed parts of the syllabus so that they can be a step ahead in their study goals.

We have also shared the Haryana board class 10 marking scheme 2026 for students to analyse the answers in the marking schemes for each section of the paper. Check out further to get the links. HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 Physical Education Model Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF Students can find the questions from the 10th Class Physical Education 2026 model paper here. Objective Type Questions Q. 1. When is World Environment Day celebrated every year? (a) 14 November (b) 05 June (c) 05 September (d) 29 August Q. 2. Which of the following diseases occur due to deficiency of Vitamin 'C'? (a) Goitre (b) Beri-Beri (c) Scurvy (d) Nightblindness Q. 3. In 2026 Asian Games will be held at (a) China (b) Japan (c) India (d) Thailand

Q. 4. What is the ratio of length and width of the national flag? (a) 5:4 (b) 4:3 (c) 3:2 (d) 2:3 Q. 5. Which disease is spread by house flies? (a) Malaria (b) Smallpox (c) Cholera (d) Dengue Q. 6. Which of the following bones is located in the knee joint? (a) Sternum (b) Femur (c) Scapula (d) Patella Q. 7. The air contains ----------------- in high quantities. (Nitrogen/Oxygen). Q. 8. Fat and protein are ----------------- nutrients. (Micro/Macro). Q. 9. The circle inscribed in the national flag is a symbol of ----------------- (Dynamism and progress/ Patriotism and national unity). Q. 10. What is a competition called in which all players/teams get a chance to play with each other, whether they win or lose? Q. 11. Neeraj Chopra is related to which sport? Q. 12. At the national level, which award is given to sports coaches?

Students can find a detailed model paper from the link provided in the table. Click on the link and download the PDF to start preparing. HBSE Class 10 Physical Education Model Paper 2026 Download HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 Physical Education Marking Scheme: Download FREE PDF After analysing the Haryana board class 10 Physical Education model paper, students should check out the marking scheme provided along with the model paper. The marking scheme gives an overview of questions that will be marked, which section should be written in what format, etc. These are essential study steps for students who want to score high in the exam. Solving sample question papers offers you insight that you may be missing while covering your syllabus. Marking scheme, on the other hand, is like a help book for you to get an idea of how questions and answers are framed, which section delivers the number of marks. So, do not miss solving the paper. Download the PDF from the link shared below:

HBSE Class 10 Physical Education Marking Scheme Download Benefits of Solving Sample Papers Solving the Haryana board class 10 model paper or any sample paper boosts confidence and brings clarity to students before appearing for the board exams. There are other benefits too, such as: Clear Understanding of the Paper: As you solve the questions shared in the sample paper, you can understand the patterns of the question paper, including long, short, very short and sometimes multiple choice questions, which helps to prepare the subject accordingly. While understanding the theories, but also key facts to answer in MCQs. Helps Identify Weak Areas: Covering an entire syllabus leads to a clutter of information that impacts you to remember answers during the exams. It happens that sometimes you either forget or skip the parts that may feel unnecessary but are otherwise important. By practising the sample question papers, you can identify these mistakes and your weak areas that require much focus, that the other topics. Answer Strategies: The more you practice sample papers with a marking scheme, the easier it gets to understand the strategies to answer a certain question and a section. Some questions need direct answers, and some need an essay-type answer. These confusions can easily be skipped if you continue to practice sample questions.