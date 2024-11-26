Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is an important day for India as it marks the adoption of the country's Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land. Constitution Day is observed on November 26 of each year, and it serves as a reminder of the fundamental principles outlined in the Indian Constitution and the significance of preserving democratic values. Constitution Day of India 2025: History The Constituent Assembly enacted India's Constitution, the world's longest written constitution, on November 26, 1949, but it didn't take effect until January 26, 1950, which is now observed as Republic Day. The country's legal framework is established by the Constitution, which also describes the government's organisational structure, the division of powers between the central and state governments, and the fundamental rights of all individuals.

A collection of measures that would establish India as a sovereign democratic republic became increasingly necessary after the Government of India Act of 1935. This prompted the formation of a Constituent Assembly in December 1946, which was chaired by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the country's first president. Prominent individuals including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar were among the 389 members of the Assembly. Dr. Prasad officiated over its inaugural meeting, which took place on December 9, 1946. A committee headed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was entrusted by the Assembly with writing the Constitution. After more than two years of discussions over eleven sessions, Ambedkar delivered the text in 1948. On November 26, 1949, the final version of the Constitution—with a few changes—was adopted.

As the longest written constitution in the world, the Indian Constitution originally contained 395 Articles and 8 Schedules, totaling around 1,45,000 words. The idea of dedicating a day to the Constitution’s adoption was proposed by the Government of India in 2015, in recognition of its historic importance. Subsequently, November 26 was officially declared as Constitution Day in honour of the day the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The My Government website mentions: “The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on 19th November 2015 notified the decision of Government of India to celebrate the 26th day of November every year as 'Constitution Day' to promote Constitution values among citizens.” Constitution Day 2025: Significance Constitution Day holds immense significance for several reasons:

1. Celebration of Democracy and the Rule of Law India's democracy and rule of law are celebrated on Constitution Day. India embraced a democratic system that guarantees equality and justice for all citizens, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. The Constitution serves as a guide for how the state should operate as well as it protects individual liberties, further advancing social and economic equality. 2. Commitment to Secularism and Inclusivity The Indian Constitution's dedication to secularism is one of its most important aspects. India is a land of immense religious diversity, and the Constitution protects religious freedom and makes sure the government doesn't support any one religion over another. 3. Promotion of Fundamental Rights Every citizen of India is entitled to a set of fundamental rights under the Constitution. The rights to equality, freedom of speech and expression, freedom of religion, and the right to life and liberty are all protected by Part III of the Constitution. Constitution Day serves as a reminder of these rights and how crucial it is to protect them from infringement.

4. Acknowledging the Role of the Constituent Assembly The day serves as a tribute to the visionaries of the Constituent Assembly who, in a period of great challenges, shaped the future of India. The members of the Assembly were deeply committed to creating a just, equitable, and prosperous India, drawing from the best democratic principles available worldwide while tailoring the Constitution to the unique needs of India. 5. Promotion of Constitutional Values Constitution Day is not just a ceremonial observance but also an occasion to reflect on the principles of liberty, justice, and equality that the Constitution upholds. Schools, colleges, government institutions, and other organizations across the country participate in activities such as discussions, seminars, and workshops to promote awareness about constitutional values and rights.

Constitution Day 2025: Preamble WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a [SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens: JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the [unity and integrity of the Nation; IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION. Constitution Day 2025: Inspiring Quotes However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good. B. R. Ambedkar

The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age. B.R. Ambedkar

Indians today are governed by two different ideologies. Their political ideal set in the preamble of the Constitution affirms a life of liberty, equality and fraternity. Their social ideal embodied in their religion denies them. B. R. Ambedkar

The Constitution is the guide which I never will abandon. George Washington

The Constitution is worth saving, the rule of law is worth saving, democracy is worth saving, but these things can and will be lost if everyone waits around for someone else. Timothy D. Snyder

Our constitution is a ray of hope: H for harmony, O for Opportunity, P for people's participation and E for equality. Narendra Modi

The spirit of the Constitution is to provide equality of status and opportunity to every citizen. – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

A Constitution is not merely a document in black and white. It is a living document that evolves with the nation. – Justice PN Bhagwati

The greatness of a nation lies in its fidelity to its Constitution and its adherence to the rule of law. – Pranab Mukherjee

Our Constitution exists to secure individual freedom, the essential condition of human flourishing. Liberty is not provided by government; liberty preexists government. It's our natural birthright, not a gift from the sovereign. Our founders upended things and divided power to enshrine a promise, not a process. Don Willett

Constitution Day 2025: Ways to Celebrate Here are some meaningful ways to celebrate Constitution Day 2025: 1. Participate in a Reading of the Preamble One of the simplest and most powerful ways to observe Constitution Day is by reading the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. The Preamble encapsulates the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Many schools, institutions, and government offices organize group readings, where citizens can come together to reaffirm their commitment to the Constitution. 2. Educational Programs and Seminars Constitution Day is an ideal occasion to engage in discussions about the Constitution and its significance. Educational institutions, law colleges, and civic organisations often host seminars, panel discussions, and workshops on topics such as the history of the Constitution, the role of fundamental rights, and the importance of democratic governance.