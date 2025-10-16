This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 16 October

Every day has a story. What happened on October 16 that still echoes across time? From battles to bold ideas, this date has witnessed change, conflict and discovery. On October 16, 1793, Queen Marie Antoinette was executed during the French Revolution. In 1846, ether was first used in a public surgery — a milestone in anaesthesia. In 1859, John Brown launched his famous raid on Harpers Ferry. In 1916, Margaret Sanger opened America's first birth-control clinic. In 1923, Walt and Roy Disney founded the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio. In 1962, the Cuban Missile Crisis began — one of the tensest standoffs of the Cold War. In 1978, Karol Wojtyła was elected Pope John Paul II, the first non-Italian pope in centuries. And in 1991, a tragic mass shooting in Texas left 23 people dead. In this article, we'll journey through time, from revolutions to political turning points and human stories.
What Happened On This Day – October 16?
Here's what happened in history on October 16:
1555 – The Oxford Martyrs Burned at the Stake
- On October 16, 1555, Bishops Hugh Latimer and Nicholas Ridley were burnt at the stake in Oxford for heresy.
- They stood firm for their Protestant beliefs under Queen Mary I’s rule.
- Latimer's famous last words — "We shall this day light such a candle in England, as I trust shall never be put out" — became legendary.
- Their deaths deepened England's religious divide.
1793 – Marie Antoinette is Beheaded
- Nine months after King Louis XVI's execution, Marie Antoinette met the same fate.
- On October 16, 1793, she was guillotined during the French Revolution.
- Her lavish lifestyle made her a symbol of royal excess.
- Her death marked the final fall of the French monarchy.
1846 – Modern Anaesthesia is Born
- On October 16, 1846, dentist William T. G. Morton demonstrated ether anaesthesia at Massachusetts General Hospital.
- It was the first public surgery without pain.
- Before this, patients relied on alcohol or opium to numb the pain.
- The successful operation marked the beginning of modern surgical anaesthesia.
- Today, this date is celebrated as World Anaesthesia Day.
1854 – Oscar Wilde is Born
- Oscar Wilde was born on October 16, 1854, in Dublin, Ireland.
- He became one of the most famous playwrights and poets of the 19th century.
- Known for his wit and humour, he wrote The Picture of Dorian Grey and The Importance of Being Earnest.
- He lived boldly and once quipped, "I can resist everything except temptation."
1854 – Abraham Lincoln Speaks Out Against Slavery
- On October 16, 1854, Abraham Lincoln gave a speech in Peoria, Illinois.
- He denounced the Kansas-Nebraska Act, calling slavery “immoral”.
- This speech made him a national figure and set the stage for his later presidency.
- It was a key moment in the fight against slavery.
1859 – John Brown's Raid on Harpers Ferry
- On October 16, 1859, abolitionist John Brown led a small group to raid a federal armoury in Harpers Ferry, Virginia.
- He wanted to start a rebellion to end slavery.
- The raid failed, and Brown was captured and executed.
- But his actions inflamed tensions that led to the Civil War.
1906 – Shoemaker Leads German Soldiers in a Robbery
- On October 16, 1906, Wilhelm Voigt, a 57-year-old shoemaker, impersonated a Prussian army officer.
- He ordered real soldiers to help him steal 4,000 marks from a town hall.
- His daring hoax humiliated the German military.
- He became a folk hero known as the Captain of Köpenick.
1923 – The Walt Disney Company is Founded
- On October 16, 1923, Walt and Roy Disney opened the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in Hollywood.
- It later became the Walt Disney Company, one of the biggest media empires in the world.
- Their creativity brought joy through animation, film, and theme parks.
1934 – Mao Zedong Leads the Long March
- On October 16, 1934, Mao Zedong and the Red Army began the Long March in China.
- It was a 6,000-mile journey through mountains, rivers, and dangerous terrain.
- Only a fraction survived, but it helped solidify Mao's leadership.
- The march became a symbol of perseverance in Chinese history.
1946 – Nazi War Criminals Executed
- On October 16, 1946, ten high-ranking Nazi leaders were hanged in Nuremberg.
- They had been convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
- These executions followed the historic Nuremberg Trials, marking a new era in international justice.
1958 – Chevrolet Introduces the El Camino
- On October 16, 1958, Chevrolet launched the El Camino, a car-truck hybrid.
- It was inspired by the Ford Ranchero, blending style with practicality.
- The El Camino became an iconic American vehicle.
1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis Begins
- On October 16, 1962, President John F. Kennedy learnt of Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba.
- This started the Cuban Missile Crisis, a tense standoff between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
- The world came close to nuclear war before peace was restored.
1964 – China Joins the Atomic Club
- On October 16, 1964, China successfully tested its first atomic bomb.
- This made China the fifth country to possess nuclear weapons.
- The test shifted global power during the Cold War.
1968 – Black Power Salute at the Olympics
- On October 16, 1968, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists during the U.S. anthem at the Mexico City Olympics.
- Their salute symbolised Black Power and the fight for civil rights.
- It remains one of the most powerful moments in sports history.
1970 – "Jesus Christ Superstar" Album Released
- On October 16, 1970, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice released their double LP Jesus Christ Superstar.
- It told the story of Jesus through modern rock music.
- The album became a Broadway and film success.
1973 – Kissinger and Le Duc Tho Win Nobel Peace Prize
- On October 16, 1973, Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating the Paris Peace Accords.
- Kissinger accepted the award, but Tho declined, saying peace had not yet been achieved.
1987 – Baby Jessica Rescued from a Well
- On October 16, 1987, 18-month-old Jessica McClure was rescued after being trapped for 58 hours in a narrow well in Midland, Texas.
- The rescue, watched worldwide, ended in joy.
- Jessica became a symbol of courage and hope.
1991 – Mass Shooting at Texas Restaurant
- On October 16, 1991, gunman George Hennard drove into Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, and opened fire.
- He killed 23 people and injured 20 more before taking his own life.
- It was one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.
1995 – The Million Man March
- On October 16, 1995, hundreds of thousands of African American men gathered in Washington, D.C.
- The Million Man March promoted unity, family values, and social justice.
- It became a significant event in the civil rights movement.
1996 – Tragedy at Guatemala Soccer Match
- On October 16, 1996, a stampede at a World Cup qualifying match in Guatemala City killed 84 people.
- Over 100 were injured as fans rushed into an overcrowded stadium.
- The tragedy led to stricter safety rules in sports events.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 16?
October 16 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
- Oscar Wilde (1854 – 1900) – Irish playwright and poet, author of The Picture of Dorian Gray.
- Angela Lansbury (1925 – 2022) – British-American actress, known for Murder, She Wrote and The Manchurian Candidate.
- Naomi Osaka (1997 – ) – Japanese tennis star and activist, winner of four Grand Slam titles.
Notable Deaths on October 16
- Marie Antoinette (1755–1793) – The last Queen of France before the Revolution.
- Noel Coward (1899–1973) – British playwright, actor, and composer known for his witty stage works.
- Lorne Greene (1915 – 1987) – Canadian actor, famous for playing Ben Cartwright in Bonanza.
- Deborah Kerr (1921 – 2007) – Acclaimed Scottish actress, starred in The King and I and From Here to Eternity.
