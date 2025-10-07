India's economic scene in 2025 presents an interesting divergence in the daily wages of its states and union territories. The overall national average daily wage is ₹1,077, which tends to hide enormous regional differences.

The higher-paying states have booming metropolitan economies, flourishing industries, and technology centers that draw skilled workers with better pay. Read along to know more about the top 10 Indian states with the highest daily wages, their major economic drivers, and reasons why their salary structures are unique in 2025.

Top 10 States in India with Highest Daily Salary (2025)