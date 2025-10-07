Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati Extends Registration Deadline till Oct 7; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 7, 2025, 15:11 IST

GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati has extended the GATE 2026 registration deadline to October 7, 2025. Candidates can apply online via the GOAPS portal until today without a late fee at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. This extension was granted due to multiple requests from applicants who missed the last deadline.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GATE 2026 Registration extended to October 7, 2025.
GATE 2026 Registration extended to October 7, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • GATE 2026 Registration extended to October 7, 2025.
  • Candidates can apply online on the GOAPS portal without a late fee at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • This extension was granted due to multiple requests from applicants.

GATE 2026 Registration last date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Registration last date to October 7, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply online on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal till today without paying the late fee. The official website to register for the exams is gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Although the authorities had previously announced no scope of extension, this has been done following the requests from aspirants regarding missing the deadline to apply online.

DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 Registration

The official post via GATE 2026 X account read, “Due to several requests from candidates, the regular period of registration (without late fee) has been extended till tonight (October 07, 2025). Candidates are requested to complete the payment process as early as possible.

How to Register for GATE 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the postgraduate admission exam:

  1. Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ button
  3. The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
  4. Now fill the personal and academic details
  5. Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
  6. Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
  7. Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
  8. Check your details and press ‘Submit’
  9. Download the form and keep for future reference

Related Stories

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News