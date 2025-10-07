GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati Extends Registration Deadline till Oct 7; Direct Link Here

GATE 2026 Registration last date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Registration last date to October 7, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply online on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal till today without paying the late fee. The official website to register for the exams is gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Although the authorities had previously announced no scope of extension, this has been done following the requests from aspirants regarding missing the deadline to apply online.

DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 Registration

The official post via GATE 2026 X account read, “Due to several requests from candidates, the regular period of registration (without late fee) has been extended till tonight (October 07, 2025). Candidates are requested to complete the payment process as early as possible.