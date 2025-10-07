GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati Extends Registration Deadline till Oct 7; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- GATE 2026 Registration extended to October 7, 2025.
- Candidates can apply online on the GOAPS portal without a late fee at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
- This extension was granted due to multiple requests from applicants.
GATE 2026 Registration last date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Registration last date to October 7, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply online on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal till today without paying the late fee. The official website to register for the exams is gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Although the authorities had previously announced no scope of extension, this has been done following the requests from aspirants regarding missing the deadline to apply online.
The official post via GATE 2026 X account read, “Due to several requests from candidates, the regular period of registration (without late fee) has been extended till tonight (October 07, 2025). Candidates are requested to complete the payment process as early as possible.
Due to several requests from Candidates, Regular Period of Registration (without late fee) has been extended till tonight (October 07, 2025).— GATE 2026 (@GATE2026iitg) October 7, 2025
Candidates are requested to complete the payment process as early as possible.
How to Register for GATE 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the postgraduate admission exam:
- Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ button
- The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
- Now fill the personal and academic details
- Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
- Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
- Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
- Check your details and press ‘Submit’
- Download the form and keep for future reference
