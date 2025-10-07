PM Modi Launched Youth-Focused Schemes Worth ₹62,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again taken a significant step toward empowering India’s youth. PM Modi unveiled a series of PM Modi New Youth Schemes 2025, collectively valued at over ₹62,000 crore. These initiatives are designed to bolster education, skill development, and entrepreneurship. This offers a transformative pathway for young Indians to achieve their potential. The new schemes aim to address both skill gaps and employment opportunities across the country. These programmes reinforce the government’s commitment to creating a skilled, employable, and self-reliant generation with a particular focus on empowering marginalised and rural youth. This article dives deep into the key highlights of these schemes, their impact on youth, and the opportunities they create. PM Modi New Youth Schemes 2025

The launch of PM Modi New Youth Schemes 2025 marks a major milestone in India’s skill development landscape. The cornerstone of these initiatives is the upgradation of more than 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, with an investment of ₹60,000 crore. This massive investment aims to modernize ITIs with state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry-aligned curriculum, and digital learning tools. The government seeks to bridge the gap between education and employability with this. This ensures that youth graduating from these institutions are ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. The fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation will recognize excellence by felicitating 46 All India Toppers from ITIs. This initiative not only motivates students but also highlights the importance of skill development as a key pillar of national growth.

Vocational Skill Labs A critical component of the PM Modi New Youth Schemes 2025 is the inauguration of 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs across 400 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in 34 States and Union Territories. These labs are designed to provide hands-on training to students. These include those from remote and tribal areas, in 12 high-demand sectors such as IT, automotive, agriculture, electronics, logistics, and tourism. These labs equip students with practical skills and nurture innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. The government is paving the way for a future-ready workforce that can compete on a global scale by introducing students to industry-relevant tools and technology. Bihar-Focused Initiatives Special attention is given to Bihar’s youth among the PM Modi New Youth Schemes 2025. The revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana will provide a monthly allowance of ₹1,000 to five lakh graduates for two years, along with free skill training opportunities.

This initiative is a tool to motivate young individuals to pursue skill enhancement, entrepreneurship, and higher education. The scheme ensures that Bihar’s youth are well-prepared to take on professional challenges and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy bu combining monetary aid with skill development. Bihar Student Credit Card Another highlight under the PM Modi New Youth Schemes 2025 is the re-launch of the Bihar Student Credit Card scheme. This initiative provides education loans of up to ₹4 lakh per student. This enables aspiring learners to pursue higher education without financial barriers. Over 3.2 lakh students have benefitted from this program, with loans amounting to ₹7,880 crore already disbursed so far. The scheme empowers students to chase their academic ambitions and unlock new opportunities for professional growth by facilitating affordable access to higher education.

New NIT Patna Campus The Prime Minister also inaugurated the new campus of NIT Patna in line with the PM Modi New Youth Schemes 2025, designed to accommodate 6,500 students . This campus includes advanced facilities such as a 5G use-case lab, a Regional Academic Centre for Space in collaboration with ISRO, and an Innovation and Incubation Centre. The incubation centre has already supported nine start-ups, demonstrating the government’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship among students. It created a strong ecosystem for research, innovation, and start-up incubation. The new campus empowers youth to turn ideas into viable solutions, contributing to India’s growth story. Also Chcek: Bihar Graduation Pass Scholarship

