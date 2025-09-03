Ladli Behna Yojana 2025 Registration Begins: Apply Online at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits and Updates

Ladli Behna Yojana: The Ladli Behna Yojana 2025 is a scheme to financially support women by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. This scheme is aimed at empowering economically weaker married, divorced, or abandoned women aged between 21 to 60 years. The beneficiaries will receive the cash amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The MP Government has recently introduced some enhancements like increased monthly aid and festive bonuses. You can apply online or offline through the official portal or local government centres.

Ladli Behna Yojana

The Ladli Behna Yojana is a welfare scheme launched by the Madhya Pradesh Government, under the Department of Women & Child Development, in May 2023. This scheme is launched to economically empower eligible women. The beneficiaries will receive help in the form of monthly assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), directly into their bank accounts. The objectives of the Ladli Behna Yojana include promoting financial independence, enhancing social welfare, and ensuring women's economic stability.