Ladli Behna Yojana 2025 Registration Begins: Apply Online at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits and Updates

Ladli Behna Yojana: The Ladli Behna Yojana 2025 is a scheme to financially support women by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. This scheme is aimed at empowering economically weaker married, divorced, or abandoned women aged between 21 to 60 years. The beneficiaries will receive the cash amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The MP Government has recently introduced some enhancements like increased monthly aid and festive bonuses. You can apply online or offline through the official portal or local government centres.
Ladli Behna Yojana
The Ladli Behna Yojana is a welfare scheme launched by the Madhya Pradesh Government, under the Department of Women & Child Development, in May 2023. This scheme is launched to economically empower eligible women. The beneficiaries will receive help in the form of monthly assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), directly into their bank accounts. The objectives of the Ladli Behna Yojana include promoting financial independence, enhancing social welfare, and ensuring women's economic stability.
Ladli Behna Yojana Apply Online Link
Applicants can apply for the Ladli Behna Yojana by visiting the official portal: cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in. The applicants can also reach out to the Gram Panchayat, Seva Kendra, Anganwadi centres, or camp sites to fill out and submit offline forms.
Ladli Behna Yojana Application Form Link
Ladli Behna Yojana Application Process
Applicants can follow the step-by-step application process given below to apply for the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana:
Visit the official Ladli Behna Portal or your nearest government centre.
For online applications, log in using Samagra ID and Aadhaar. New applicants have to register themselves first; existing users may simply log in using their credentials.
Fill out the application form with correct information.
Upload the required documents.
Submit the application form.
In offline mode, the photograph and acknowledgement are collected via camp.
Save or note the application number for future reference and status tracking.
Ladli Behna Yojana Eligibility
Applicants must meet certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the Ladli Behna Yojana. The criteria are listed below:
Residency: The applicant must be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh
Status of Women: Married, divorced, or abandoned women aged between 21 to 60 years.
Income: The annual family income should be less than ₹2.5 lakh.
Family should not own more than 5 acres of agricultural land, a tractor, or a four-wheeler
Documents Required to Apply for the Mukyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana
Applicants are required to submit the following documents while applying for the Ladli Behna Yojana:
Aadhaar Card (preferably with e-KYC)
Samagra ID / Family ID
Income Certificate
Domicile / Residence Certificate
Bank passbook/details (must be DBT-activated and Aadhaar-linked)
Ration card, Passport-size photograph
Mobile number registered with Samagra for OTP verification
Ladli Behna Yojana Benefits
The beneficiaries will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,250 into their bank accounts. There are also some festive bonuses given on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which equals ₹1,500. In the upcoming time, there will be many more festive bonuses.
Benefit
|
Details
|
Monthly Financial Aid
|
₹1,250 per beneficiary, directly transferred to bank account
|
Festive Bonus (Shagun)
|
₹250 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan
|
Upcoming Aid Increase
|
₹1,500/month from Diwali 2025; goal of ₹3,000 by 2028
|
Mass Disbursement Impact
|
Scheme has transferred over ₹1,551 crore to 1.27 crore women by mid-May 2025
|
Financial Independence & Inclusion
|
Encourages women’s participation in financial systems and supports social decisions
