Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: Registration from 25 September, Get ₹2100 per Month, Check Important Dates & How To Register

Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: The Lado Lakshmi Yojana will be launched by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department of the Haryana Government. The notification regarding the launch of the scheme was released on 15 September 2025. The scheme is being launched by the name of “Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana” for the women in the State of Haryana. The scheme will come into operation from 25 September 2025. The women who are 23 years of age or above are eligible to apply for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana. The beneficiaries will get a monthly financial assistance of ₹2100.

Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 Haryana

