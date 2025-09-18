Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: Registration from 25 September, Get ₹2100 per Month, Check Important Dates & How To Register

Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: The Lado Lakshmi Yojana will be launched by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department of the Haryana Government. The notification regarding the launch of the scheme was released on 15 September 2025. The scheme is being launched by the name of “Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana” for the women in the State of Haryana. The scheme will come into operation from 25 September 2025. The women who are 23 years of age or above are eligible to apply for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana. The beneficiaries will get a monthly financial assistance of ₹2100.
Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 Haryana
The Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY) is going to be launched by the Haryana Government on 25 September 2025. Check the details below:
|
Parameters
|
Details
|
Scheme Name
|
Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana
|
Launched By
|
SEWA Department, Haryana Government
|
Notification Release Date
|
15 September 2025
|
Application Starts
|
25 September 2025
|
Beneficiaries
|
Women aged 23 years and above
|
Award Amount
|
₹2100 per month
Aim of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana
The aim of Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY) is to promote women empowerment by strengthening financial independence and providing social security, thereby fostering their overall well-being and societal participation.
Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 Eligibility
Those who want to apply for Lado Lakshmi Yojana must meet the eligibility requirements mentioned in the detailed notification. Check the eligibility details below.
-
Gender: Only women are allowed to apply for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana
-
Age Limit: The women must be 23 years of age or above
-
Annual Family Income: They belong to a family whose verified annual family income, as per Family Information Database Repository (FIDR), is not more than Rs. 1.00 lakh per annum.
-
Resident: Permanent resident of Haryana for the last 15 years
Lado Lakshmi Yojana Apply Online
The persons who are eligible for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana can apply through the Lado Lakshmi app. Applicants can download the App on Android as well as iPhone.
Lado Lakshmi Yojana Benefits
The beneficiaries whose profiles are selected will get ₹2100 per month until they voluntarily choose to opt out of the scheme or if they are found ineligible.
