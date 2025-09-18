AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: Registration from 25 September, Get ₹2100 per Month, Check Important Dates & How To Register

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 18, 2025, 18:33 IST

Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: The Haryana Government will launch the trial phase of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 to provide financial help to the women beneficiaries aged 23 years and above. Read this article to know more about the Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025, its application process, eligibility criteria, important dates, financial aid, etc.

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025
Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025

Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: The Lado Lakshmi Yojana will be launched by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department of the Haryana Government. The notification regarding the launch of the scheme was released on 15 September 2025. The scheme is being launched by the name of “Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana” for the women in the State of Haryana. The scheme will come into operation from 25 September 2025. The women who are 23 years of age or above are eligible to apply for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana. The beneficiaries will get a monthly financial assistance of ₹2100.

Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 Haryana

The Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY) is going to be launched by the Haryana Government on 25 September 2025. Check the details below:

Parameters

Details

Scheme Name

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana

Launched By

SEWA Department, Haryana Government

Notification Release Date

15 September 2025

Application Starts

25 September 2025

Beneficiaries

Women aged 23 years and above

Award Amount

₹2100 per month

Aim of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana

The aim of Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY) is to promote women empowerment by strengthening financial independence and providing social security, thereby fostering their overall well-being and societal participation.

Lado Lakshmi Yojana Aim

Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 Eligibility

Those who want to apply for Lado Lakshmi Yojana must meet the eligibility requirements mentioned in the detailed notification. Check the eligibility details below.

  • Gender: Only women are allowed to apply for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana

  • Age Limit: The women must be 23 years of age or above

  • Annual Family Income: They belong to a family whose verified annual family income, as per Family Information Database Repository (FIDR), is not more than Rs. 1.00 lakh per annum.

  • Resident: Permanent resident of Haryana for the last 15 years

Lado Lakshmi Yojana Apply Online

The persons who are eligible for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana can apply through the Lado Lakshmi app. Applicants can download the App on Android as well as iPhone. 

Lado Lakshmi Yojana Benefits

The beneficiaries whose profiles are selected will get ₹2100 per month until they voluntarily choose to opt out of the scheme or if they are found ineligible.

