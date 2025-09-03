LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025 Scheme: Apply Online Begins for upto Rs. 40000, Know its Eligibility Criteria

LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) runs the Golden Jubilee Scholarship to financially help the students from the economically weaker sections of the society to pursue higher education. The scholarship is provided to students who are studying in a Government/ Private college/ university and are pursuing a career in Medicine, Engineering, other graduation courses, diploma courses, and even vocational training courses. The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship is of two categories:
-
General Scholarship
-
Special Scholarship for Girls
LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025
The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025 is a great opportunity for the students who want to pursue their higher studies. The scholarship is also provided for technical and vocational courses in Industrial Training Institutes/ Industrial Training Centres affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and also Integrated Courses after Class XII. The scholarship amount differs from course to course.
Eligibility Criteria for LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship
The candidates have to meet a certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the scholarship. The eligibility criteria differs for both the types of scholarship: General Scholarship and Special Scholarship for Girls.
Eligibility for General Scholarship
The candidates who are going to apply for the General scholarship should meet the following educational eligibility criteria:
|
Level
|
Educational Qualification
|
Admission (AY 2025-26)
|
Income Limit
|
After Class 12th (XII)
|
Passed Class XII / Diploma with ≥60% marks or CGPA in AY 2022-23 / 2023-24 / 2024-25
|
First year in:
• Medicine (MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BDS)
• Engineering (BE, B.Tech, B.Arch)
• Graduation (any discipline)
• Integrated Courses
• Diploma (any field)
• Vocational Courses (Govt. recognized)
• ITI / Equivalent Courses
|
Parents’/Guardian’s income ≤ ₹4,50,000 per annum
|
After Class 10th (X)
|
Passed Class X (or equivalent) with ≥60% marks or CGPA in AY 2022-23 / 2023-24 / 2024-25
|
First year in:
• Vocational Courses
• Diploma Courses
• ITI (Govt. recognized)
|
Parents’/Guardian’s income ≤ ₹4,50,000 per annum
Eligibility for Special Scholarship for Girls
Candidates who wish to apply under the Special Scholarship for Girls must meet the following criteria:
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Eligibility (Academic)
|
Female candidates who passed Class X (or equivalent) with ≥60% marks / CGPA in AY 2022-23 / 2023-24 / 2024-25
|
Admission Requirement (AY 2025-26)
|
Must have taken admission in first year of:
• Intermediate / 10+2 pattern
• Vocational Courses
• Diploma Courses
• ITI Courses (Govt. recognized)
|
Duration
|
Scholarship applicable for 2 years
|
Income Limit
|
Parents’/Guardian’s annual income must not exceed ₹4,50,000/-
How to Apply for the LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the Golden Jubilee Scholarship:
-
Visit the official website of LIC- licindia.in.
-
On the homepage, you will find the link to apply for the “LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025”.
-
A new page will appear on the screen containing the apply online link, instructions to fill the application form, and detailed notification.
-
Click on the “Apply Here for Scholarship Scheme 2025”.
-
You will be redirected to a new page. Fill the application form for the Golden Jubilee Scholarship with all the necessary details.
-
Submit the application form and keep it saved for future reference.
LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship Apply Online
Candidates can access the link provided here to apply for the Golden Jubilee Scholarship.
|
LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship
