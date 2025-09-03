LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025 Scheme: Apply Online Begins for upto Rs. 40000, Know its Eligibility Criteria

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship: The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship provides financial aid to the meritorious students from the economically weaker sections to continue their education. Students can apply for the scholarship by visiting the official website- www.licindia.in. Learn the details about the LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship in this article.

LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) runs the Golden Jubilee Scholarship to financially help the students from the economically weaker sections of the society to pursue higher education. The scholarship is provided to students who are studying in a Government/ Private college/ university and are pursuing a career in Medicine, Engineering, other graduation courses, diploma courses, and even vocational training courses. The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship is of two categories:

  • General Scholarship

  • Special Scholarship for Girls

The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025 is a great opportunity for the students who want to pursue their higher studies. The scholarship is also provided for technical and vocational courses in Industrial Training Institutes/ Industrial Training Centres affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and also Integrated Courses after Class XII. The scholarship amount differs from course to course.

Eligibility Criteria for LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship

The candidates have to meet a certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the scholarship. The eligibility criteria differs for both the types of scholarship: General Scholarship and Special Scholarship for Girls.

Eligibility for General Scholarship

The candidates who are going to apply for the General scholarship should meet the following educational eligibility criteria:

Level

Educational Qualification

Admission (AY 2025-26)

Income Limit

After Class 12th (XII)

Passed Class XII / Diploma with ≥60% marks or CGPA in AY 2022-23 / 2023-24 / 2024-25

First year in:

• Medicine (MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BDS)

• Engineering (BE, B.Tech, B.Arch)

• Graduation (any discipline)

• Integrated Courses

• Diploma (any field)

• Vocational Courses (Govt. recognized)

• ITI / Equivalent Courses

Parents’/Guardian’s income ≤ ₹4,50,000 per annum

After Class 10th (X)

Passed Class X (or equivalent) with ≥60% marks or CGPA in AY 2022-23 / 2023-24 / 2024-25

First year in:

• Vocational Courses

• Diploma Courses

• ITI (Govt. recognized)

Parents’/Guardian’s income ≤ ₹4,50,000 per annum

Eligibility for Special Scholarship for Girls

Candidates who wish to apply under the Special Scholarship for Girls must meet the following criteria:

Criteria

Details

Eligibility (Academic)

Female candidates who passed Class X (or equivalent) with ≥60% marks / CGPA in AY 2022-23 / 2023-24 / 2024-25

Admission Requirement (AY 2025-26)

Must have taken admission in first year of:

• Intermediate / 10+2 pattern

• Vocational Courses

• Diploma Courses

• ITI Courses (Govt. recognized)

Duration

Scholarship applicable for 2 years

Income Limit

Parents’/Guardian’s annual income must not exceed ₹4,50,000/-

How to Apply for the LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the Golden Jubilee Scholarship:

  • Visit the official website of LIC- licindia.in.

  • On the homepage, you will find the link to apply for the “LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025”.

  • A new page will appear on the screen containing the apply online link, instructions to fill the application form, and detailed notification.

  • Click on the “Apply Here for Scholarship Scheme 2025”.

  • You will be redirected to a new page. Fill the application form for the Golden Jubilee Scholarship with all the necessary details.

  • Submit the application form and keep it saved for future reference. 

