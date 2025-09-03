LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025 Scheme: Apply Online Begins for upto Rs. 40000, Know its Eligibility Criteria

LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) runs the Golden Jubilee Scholarship to financially help the students from the economically weaker sections of the society to pursue higher education. The scholarship is provided to students who are studying in a Government/ Private college/ university and are pursuing a career in Medicine, Engineering, other graduation courses, diploma courses, and even vocational training courses. The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship is of two categories:

General Scholarship

Special Scholarship for Girls

LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025

The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2025 is a great opportunity for the students who want to pursue their higher studies. The scholarship is also provided for technical and vocational courses in Industrial Training Institutes/ Industrial Training Centres affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and also Integrated Courses after Class XII. The scholarship amount differs from course to course.