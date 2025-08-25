Bihar Graduation Pass Scholarship 2025: Apply Online for Rs. 50,000 Scholarship, Check Important Dates

Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025: The Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025, also known as the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana (Snatak Protsahan Yojana), offers ₹50,000 monetary assistance to unmarried female students. The scholarship will be provided only to those students who are domiciled in Bihar upon successful completion of their graduation from a recognized institution. This scholarship initiative has been started to improve the higher studies rate among the female students. Applications are submitted online via the official MedhaSoft portal.
Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025
The Bihar Graduation scholarship is part of the state's efforts to promote gender equity in higher education. Only the unmarried females who have completed their bachelor’s degree and are domiciled in Bihar are eligible to apply for this scholarship.
Steps to Apply for Bihar Post Matric Scholarship 2025
The students can apply for the Bihar post matric scholarship by following the simple steps given below:
Visit the official portal of the Bihar Government, MedhaSoft portal.
On the home page, select the relevant link for Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana for Graduation.
Click on the “Apply Online” button and you will be redirected to a new page.
Click on the “Students Click Here to Apply”. A new page will open which consists of the “Steps to Apply Online”. Read the instructions carefully.
Candidates are required to complete the four-step registration process to apply for the scholarship:
Student Registration
Department and Bank Verification
Apply for Scholarship and Finalization
Verify for Bank Payment
Log in using your credentials and proceed to the application form.
Upload required documents like passport size photographs, educational certificates, etc.
Review and submit the application. Download and save the acknowledgement or receipt.
Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025 Apply Online Link
To apply, students should visit the Bihar Government’s official MedhaSoft portal and access the “Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana for Graduation” section.
Bihar Graduation Scholarship
Documents Required to Apply for the Bihar Scholarship Form
Those female students who are going to apply for the Bihar Scholarship are required to keep ready the following documents before filling the application form.
-
A recent passport-size photograph
-
Aadhaar Card (front & back)
-
First page of the bank passbook (for DBT)
-
Permanent Bihar domicile certificate
-
10th and 12th mark sheets or pass certificates
-
Caste certificate (if applicable)
-
Birth certificate (as applicable)
-
Parents’ income certificate (issued by the appropriate authority)
Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025: Important Dates
Event
Date
Application Start Date
25 August 2025
Application Last Date
September 2025
