Bihar Graduation Pass Scholarship 2025: Apply Online for Rs. 50,000 Scholarship, Check Important Dates

Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025: The Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025, also known as the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana (Snatak Protsahan Yojana), offers ₹50,000 monetary assistance to unmarried female students. The scholarship will be provided only to those students who are domiciled in Bihar upon successful completion of their graduation from a recognized institution. This scholarship initiative has been started to improve the higher studies rate among the female students. Applications are submitted online via the official MedhaSoft portal.

Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025

The Bihar Graduation scholarship is part of the state's efforts to promote gender equity in higher education. Only the unmarried females who have completed their bachelor’s degree and are domiciled in Bihar are eligible to apply for this scholarship.