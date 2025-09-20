RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025: Apply by November 15, Check Application Process, Amount, Eligibility & Selection Process

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 20, 2025, 14:35 IST

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship: The State Bank of India has launched the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship to financially help the students from the economically weaker backgrounds to pursue their studies. Check the article below for the detailed information like eligibility criteria, documents required, application process,etc.

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship: SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship is launched by the SBI Foundation to support the meritorious students from the economically weaker sections to continue their studies whether at the school level or college level. Those who wish to apply for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship must secure 75% marks or 7 CGPA in the previous academic year. There is some relaxation for the students belonging to the SC/ST category. The scholarship amount varies from ₹15,000 to up to 20 lakh. The scholarship is offered under the following categories:

  • School Students

  • Undergraduate Students

  • Postgraduate Students

  • Medical Students

  • IIT Students

  • IIM Students

  • Overseas Students

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025

The SBI Foundation has launched the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 to support the meritorious students and help them pursue their studies. Students who are eligible to apply can register themselves from 19 September 2025 till 15 November 2025. Visit the official website- sbischolarship.co.in to apply for the scholarship.

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship for School Students 2025-26

The SBI Platinum Scholarship is provided to the school students as well who belong to the economically weaker families and whose family income is less than ₹3,00,000. The students must be studying in Class 9 to 12.

Amount of Scholarship: The amount of scholarship offered to the school students is ₹15,000 annually.

Renewal: The renewal of the scholarship is based on the eligibility criteria being met every year.

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Eligibility

The eligibility criteria to avail the benefits under the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha scholarship is the same across school level and college level. The eligibility criteria includes the minimum marks secured in the last academic year and the annual family income. There are also certain relaxations and reservations provided to the students.

Criteria

Details

Minimum Marks

  • 75% marks or 7 CGPA in the previous academic year

  • Relaxation is provided to the students from SC/ST category (67.50% marks or 6.3 CGPA)

Annual Family Income

  • For School: less than ₹3,00,000

  • For All Other: less than ₹6,00,000

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Amount

The SBI Platinum Jubilee Scholarship amount varies according to the courses of study. The school students will get a different amount than the college students. The scholarship amount varies across the scholarship categories, which is mentioned below:

Category

Scholarship Amount

School Students

Up to ₹15,000 annually

Undergraduate Students

Up to ₹75,000 annually

Postgraduate Students

Up to ₹2,50,000 annually

Medical Students

Up to ₹4,50,000 annually

IIT Students

Up to ₹2,00,000 annually

IIM Students

Up to ₹5,00,000 annually

Overseas Students

Up to ₹20,00,000 annually

Steps to Apply Online for SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship

Students who wish to avail the benefits under the SBI Platinum Jubilee Scholarship must follow the steps given below to apply:

  • Visit the official website- sbischolarship.co.in.

  • On the homepage, you will find the description about the SBI Platinum Jubilee Scholarship. Read that carefully before applying.

  • Then look for the Apply Now button.

  • Fill the application form for the scholarship and submit by uploading the necessary documents.

  • Save the form for future reference.

Apply Here for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Scholarship

