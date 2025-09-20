SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025: Apply by November 15, Check Application Process, Amount, Eligibility & Selection Process

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship: SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship is launched by the SBI Foundation to support the meritorious students from the economically weaker sections to continue their studies whether at the school level or college level. Those who wish to apply for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship must secure 75% marks or 7 CGPA in the previous academic year. There is some relaxation for the students belonging to the SC/ST category. The scholarship amount varies from ₹15,000 to up to 20 lakh. The scholarship is offered under the following categories: School Students

Overseas Students SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 The SBI Foundation has launched the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 to support the meritorious students and help them pursue their studies. Students who are eligible to apply can register themselves from 19 September 2025 till 15 November 2025. Visit the official website- sbischolarship.co.in to apply for the scholarship.

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship for School Students 2025-26 The SBI Platinum Scholarship is provided to the school students as well who belong to the economically weaker families and whose family income is less than ₹3,00,000. The students must be studying in Class 9 to 12. Amount of Scholarship: The amount of scholarship offered to the school students is ₹15,000 annually. Renewal: The renewal of the scholarship is based on the eligibility criteria being met every year. SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Eligibility The eligibility criteria to avail the benefits under the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha scholarship is the same across school level and college level. The eligibility criteria includes the minimum marks secured in the last academic year and the annual family income. There are also certain relaxations and reservations provided to the students.

Criteria Details Minimum Marks 75% marks or 7 CGPA in the previous academic year

Relaxation is provided to the students from SC/ST category (67.50% marks or 6.3 CGPA) Annual Family Income For School: less than ₹3,00,000

For All Other: less than ₹6,00,000 SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Amount The SBI Platinum Jubilee Scholarship amount varies according to the courses of study. The school students will get a different amount than the college students. The scholarship amount varies across the scholarship categories, which is mentioned below: Category Scholarship Amount School Students Up to ₹15,000 annually Undergraduate Students Up to ₹75,000 annually Postgraduate Students Up to ₹2,50,000 annually Medical Students Up to ₹4,50,000 annually IIT Students Up to ₹2,00,000 annually IIM Students Up to ₹5,00,000 annually Overseas Students Up to ₹20,00,000 annually