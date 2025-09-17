RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: Apply Online for Rs. 30,000 Scholarship, Check Eligibility Details

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 17, 2025, 17:33 IST

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: The Azim Premji Foundation offers scholarship to the girl students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their first undergraduate or diploma degree. Candidates who are eligible can apply by 30 September 2025 at azimpremjifoundation.org. Get the apply online link and other related information like steps to apply, eligibility criteria, documents required to apply,etc on this page.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025
Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: The Azim Premji Scholarship is offered to the eligible girl students who belong to economically disadvantaged families. The scholarship is offered to pursue undergraduate or diploma courses for the first time. The scholarship is provided directly into the beneficiary’s bank account. A total sum of ₹30,000 is provided annually throughout the course duration. Candidates can start applying on the official website of the Azim Premji Foundation. The last date to apply for the scholarship is 30 September 2025.

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025

The Azim Premji Foundation offers scholarships to only those girl students who have studied from government schools. The scholarship is being provided to the girls to pursue their college education. Check the table below for an overview:

Parameters

Details

Scholarship Name

Azim Premji Scholarship

Offered By

Azim Premji Foundation

Scholarship Amount

₹30,000 annually

Who is eligible?

Girl Students who have passed Class 10 and 12 as regular students from government schools

Offered for Courses

Undergraduate and diploma courses of 2-5 years

Last Date to Apply for 2025

30 September 2025

Official Website

azimpremjifoundation.org

Steps to Apply for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025

Girl students who have cleared the Class 10 and 12 as regular students can apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of Azim Premji Foundation- azimpremjifoundation.org.

  • On the homepage, in the menu, go to the “What We Do” section and click on Education.

  • Information related to the Azim Premji Scholarship will reflect.

  • If you are a new applicant, then click on  “Register (New Applicants Cohort 2025)”.

  • If you are already registered then click on Login (Already Registered Applicants)”.

  • Then using your Username and Password, login to your account.

  • Fill the application form with all the required details.

  • Submit your application and take a print for future reference.

Azim Premji Scholarship Apply Online

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025, can access the link given below and fill the application form.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 Application Form

Apply Here

Azim Premji Scholarship Eligibility

Candidates who are keen on applying for the Azim Premji Scholarship must meet certain eligibility criteria. The criteria has been mentioned below:

All girl students who have:

  • Passed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student from a government school or college in any of the eligibleStates or Union Territories.

  • Have taken admission in the first year (for academic session 2025-26) as a regular student of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course (2 to 5 years duration) at a government or a (credible and bona fide) private college or university, anywhere in India

Also Check:

LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News