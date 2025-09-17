Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: Apply Online for Rs. 30,000 Scholarship, Check Eligibility Details

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: The Azim Premji Scholarship is offered to the eligible girl students who belong to economically disadvantaged families. The scholarship is offered to pursue undergraduate or diploma courses for the first time. The scholarship is provided directly into the beneficiary’s bank account. A total sum of ₹30,000 is provided annually throughout the course duration. Candidates can start applying on the official website of the Azim Premji Foundation. The last date to apply for the scholarship is 30 September 2025.
The Azim Premji Foundation offers scholarships to only those girl students who have studied from government schools. The scholarship is being provided to the girls to pursue their college education. Check the table below for an overview:
|
Parameters
|
Details
|
Scholarship Name
|
Azim Premji Scholarship
|
Offered By
|
Azim Premji Foundation
|
Scholarship Amount
|
₹30,000 annually
|
Who is eligible?
|
Girl Students who have passed Class 10 and 12 as regular students from government schools
|
Offered for Courses
|
Undergraduate and diploma courses of 2-5 years
|
Last Date to Apply for 2025
|
30 September 2025
|
Official Website
|
azimpremjifoundation.org
Steps to Apply for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025
Girl students who have cleared the Class 10 and 12 as regular students can apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship by following the simple steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of Azim Premji Foundation- azimpremjifoundation.org.
-
On the homepage, in the menu, go to the “What We Do” section and click on Education.
-
Information related to the Azim Premji Scholarship will reflect.
-
If you are a new applicant, then click on “Register (New Applicants Cohort 2025)”.
-
If you are already registered then click on “Login (Already Registered Applicants)”.
-
Then using your Username and Password, login to your account.
-
Fill the application form with all the required details.
-
Submit your application and take a print for future reference.
Azim Premji Scholarship Apply Online
Candidates who are eligible to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025, can access the link given below and fill the application form.
|
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 Application Form
Azim Premji Scholarship Eligibility
Candidates who are keen on applying for the Azim Premji Scholarship must meet certain eligibility criteria. The criteria has been mentioned below:
All girl students who have:
-
Passed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student from a government school or college in any of the eligibleStates or Union Territories.
-
Have taken admission in the first year (for academic session 2025-26) as a regular student of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course (2 to 5 years duration) at a government or a (credible and bona fide) private college or university, anywhere in India.
