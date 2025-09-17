Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: Apply Online for Rs. 30,000 Scholarship, Check Eligibility Details

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: The Azim Premji Scholarship is offered to the eligible girl students who belong to economically disadvantaged families. The scholarship is offered to pursue undergraduate or diploma courses for the first time. The scholarship is provided directly into the beneficiary’s bank account. A total sum of ₹30,000 is provided annually throughout the course duration. Candidates can start applying on the official website of the Azim Premji Foundation. The last date to apply for the scholarship is 30 September 2025.

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025

The Azim Premji Foundation offers scholarships to only those girl students who have studied from government schools. The scholarship is being provided to the girls to pursue their college education. Check the table below for an overview: