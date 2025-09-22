AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2025 for 350 Spots: Check Eligibility Criteria, Apply Online Link, Date & Stipend Details

AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2025: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a fellowship programme on a pilot basis for 2025-26. The AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry through active faculty engagement. This programme offers internships to 350 faculty members. The registration process started on 08 September until 15 October 2025. The eligible candidates can apply online through ifp.aicte.gov.in. The faculty members, who got selected, will be trained for a minimum of 1 year duration and will receive a fellowship amount contributed by both, AICTE and the Industry.
AICTE Industry Fellowship Program Eligibility
The candidates who are planning to apply for the AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2025 must meet the following eligibility criteria laid down by AICTE in its official notification. The Faculty Member must:
-
Have a minimum 5 years of full time teaching experience in AICTE approved institutions.
-
Be regular (Excluding Part time/ Ad-hoc/ Contract / Temporary /Visiting etc.) faculty members from AICTE approved institutions/ Universities.
-
Get Nomination and No Objection Certificate from parent Institute.
-
Age Limit: Should not exceed 45 years as on date 8th September, 2025.
-
Educational Qualification: Should fulfill any one of the following criteria:
-
qualified GATE/ GRE/ CAT/ MAT/ JRF/ SRF /NET/Other Entrance examinations conducted by State/Central Government/ University/ Agencies for admission to PG /Doctoral programmes
OR
-
Authored at least 05 articles in Scopus/Web of Science (WoS) journals
OR
-
Proven track record of successfully completing projects funded by Central/State Government/Agencies for at least a total of 15 Lakhs.
OR
-
Recipient of young scientist/ other proficiency awards constituted by State/Central Government/University/Agencies
AICTE Industry Fellowship Program 2025 Apply Online
Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the ACITE Industry Fellowship Programme 2025 through the link given below:
|
AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2025
Steps to Apply Online for AICTE Industry Fellowship Program 2025
Candidates can apply for the AICTE Fellowship by following the simple steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website- ifp.aicte.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Register As Faculty”. A new page will open containing all the details like eligibility criteria, documents required, application process, etc. Candidates must read them carefully.
Step 3: After reading all the important information, check the declaration box and click on the “Submit” button.
Step 4: A new page will open containing the Login portal. Candidates must login and fill all the details required in the application form.
