AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2025 for 350 Spots: Check Eligibility Criteria, Apply Online Link, Date & Stipend Details

AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2025: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a fellowship programme on a pilot basis for 2025-26. The AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry through active faculty engagement. This programme offers internships to 350 faculty members. The registration process started on 08 September until 15 October 2025. The eligible candidates can apply online through ifp.aicte.gov.in. The faculty members, who got selected, will be trained for a minimum of 1 year duration and will receive a fellowship amount contributed by both, AICTE and the Industry.

AICTE Industry Fellowship Program Eligibility

The candidates who are planning to apply for the AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2025 must meet the following eligibility criteria laid down by AICTE in its official notification. The Faculty Member must: