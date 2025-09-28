AIBE 20 Cut off Marks 2025: Check AIBE Previous Year Qualifying Marks, Category-wise Passing Marks

AIBE Previous Year Cut off: Candidates preparing for the upcoming AIBE exam must analyse the previous year cutoff marks of this exam to get a rough idea about the competition level and set their target scores accordingly. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to the AIBE cutoff marks will only be declared successful and will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP). Last year, the passing marks for AIBE were revised due to the withdrawal of certain questions, however qualifying percentage was unchanged. Read on for complete information on AIBE Previous Year Cut off and other details on this page. Also Check, AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details AIBE Previous Year Papers AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025: Check Latest Marking Scheme AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics

AIBE Previous Year Cut off The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) for law graduates who wish to practice law in India. The AIBE cutoff will be announced soon after the results are announced on the official website. AIBE exam cutoffs are the minimum marks needed to excel in the exam. They vary as per the categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and the disabled category. Those who achieve minimum marks as per their category will be declared passed in the AIBE 20 exam. Typically, the AIBE minimum qualifying marks for the General/OBC category are 45% and 40% for the SC/ST/disabled category. Various factors are considered responsible for determining the AIBE cutoff, such as the total number of questions withdrawn, the type of objections against the answer key accepted by exam authorities, and more. Till the official cutoff is announced, aspirants can check the AIBE Previous Year Cut off and strategise their preparation accordingly.

AIBE Previous Year Cut off AIBE Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates personalise their exam strategies and understand the qualifying criteria. It helps them ascertain the minimum score typically required to excel in the exam, specifically for every category. It provides insights into the fluctuation in the past cutoff trends, making your preparation more focused. Check the previous year's cutoff marks for AIBE across all the categories in the tables below: AIBE 19 CutOff Have a look at the AIBE 19 Cutoff across all the categories in terms of minimum qualifying marks and percentage tabulated below: Category AIBE 19 Cut off Marks AIBE 19 Cutoff Percentage General/OBC 42 marks out of 93 45% SC/ST/disabled category 37 marks out of 93 40% AIBE 18 Cutoff Let’s discuss the AIBE 18 Cutoff for all categories, including general, SC, ST, etc, in the table below:

Category Cutoff marks Cut off percentage General 42 marks out of 93 45% SC/ST 37 marks out of 93 40% AIBE 17 Cutoff Mentioned below is the AIBE 17 Cutoff across all the categories regarding minimum qualifying marks and percentage, tabulated below: Category AIBE 2022 cutoff criteria AIBE (17) 2022 cutoff marks General/ OBC 40% 39 marks out of 98 SC/ ST 35% 34 marks out of 98 AIBE 16 Cutoff Given below is the AIBE 16 Cutoff across all the categories in terms of minimum qualifying marks and percentage for candidates’ reference: Category Cutoff marks Cut off percentage General/ OBC 38 marks 40% SC/ ST 33 marks 35% Factors Affecting AIBE Cutoff The AIBE cutoff marks vary every year due to various factors, including withdrawal of the number of questions, revision of the answer key, and more. Some of the factors are shared below: