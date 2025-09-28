IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

AIBE 20 Cut off Marks 2025: Check AIBE Previous Year Qualifying Marks, Category-wise Passing Marks

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 28, 2025, 14:40 IST

AIBE Previous Year Cut off: The AIBE exam cutoff is the minimum passing marks required to excel in the exam. Check the AIBE Previous Year Cut off across all the categories here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AIBE Previous Year Cut off
AIBE Previous Year Cut off

AIBE Previous Year Cut off: Candidates preparing for the upcoming AIBE exam must analyse the previous year cutoff marks of this exam to get a rough idea about the competition level and set their target scores accordingly. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to the AIBE cutoff marks will only be declared successful and will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP). Last year, the passing marks for AIBE were revised due to the withdrawal of certain questions, however qualifying percentage was unchanged. Read on for complete information on AIBE Previous Year Cut off and other details on this page.

Also Check,

AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details

AIBE Previous Year Papers

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025: Check Latest Marking Scheme

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics

AIBE Previous Year Cut off

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) for law graduates who wish to practice law in India. The AIBE cutoff will be announced soon after the results are announced on the official website. AIBE exam cutoffs are the minimum marks needed to excel in the exam. They vary as per the categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and the disabled category. Those who achieve minimum marks as per their category will be declared passed in the AIBE 20 exam.

Typically, the AIBE minimum qualifying marks for the General/OBC category are 45% and 40% for the SC/ST/disabled category. Various factors are considered responsible for determining the AIBE cutoff, such as the total number of questions withdrawn, the type of objections against the answer key accepted by exam authorities, and more. Till the official cutoff is announced, aspirants can check the AIBE Previous Year Cut off and strategise their preparation accordingly.

AIBE Previous Year Cut off

AIBE Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates personalise their exam strategies and understand the qualifying criteria. It helps them ascertain the minimum score typically required to excel in the exam, specifically for every category. It provides insights into the fluctuation in the past cutoff trends, making your preparation more focused. Check the previous year's cutoff marks for AIBE across all the categories in the tables below:

AIBE 19 CutOff

Have a look at the AIBE 19 Cutoff across all the categories in terms of minimum qualifying marks and percentage tabulated below:

Category

AIBE 19 Cut off Marks

AIBE 19 Cutoff Percentage

General/OBC

42 marks out of 93

45%

SC/ST/disabled category

37 marks out of 93

40%

AIBE 18 Cutoff

Let’s discuss the AIBE 18 Cutoff for all categories, including general, SC, ST, etc, in the table below:

Category

Cutoff marks

Cut off percentage

General

42 marks out of 93

45%

SC/ST

37 marks out of 93

40%

AIBE 17 Cutoff

Mentioned below is the AIBE 17 Cutoff across all the categories regarding minimum qualifying marks and percentage, tabulated below:

Category

AIBE 2022 cutoff criteria

AIBE (17) 2022 cutoff marks

General/ OBC

40%

39 marks out of 98

SC/ ST

35%

34 marks out of 98

AIBE 16 Cutoff

Given below is the AIBE 16 Cutoff across all the categories in terms of minimum qualifying marks and percentage for candidates’ reference:

Category

Cutoff marks

Cut off percentage

General/ OBC

38 marks

40%

SC/ ST

33 marks

35% 

Factors Affecting AIBE Cutoff

The AIBE cutoff marks vary every year due to various factors, including withdrawal of the number of questions, revision of the answer key, and more. Some of the factors are shared below:

  • Minimum Qualifying Criteria for AIBE
  • Number of Questions Withdrawn
  • Discrepancies in the Answer Key
  • Objections Accepted by Exam Authorities, etc

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News