AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) releases AIBE eligibility along with the official notification on its official website. Interested candidates must carefully read the notification to confirm their eligibility and apply for the All India Bar Examination within the deadline. To be eligible for the AIBE 20 (XX) exam, they must fulfil all the necessary academic qualifications. Those who fail to meet the prescribed eligibility requirements will not be allowed to appear in this exam. As per the latest update, aspirants without enrolment certificates are also eligible to apply. Read on to learn more about the AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025 and other details discussed on this page. What are the Eligibility Criteria AIBE 20 Exam in 2025 The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducts the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) for law graduates who wish to start practice of the profession as lawyers. Upon clearing the exam, the candidate will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by BCI to practice law. Before filling out the application form, they must fulfil all the AIBE 20 Eligibility including age limit, qualification, and more. The AIBE eligibility specifies requirements for final-year law students (without backlogs), law graduates who have not received their degree, and graduates who have received their degree but have not enrolled or have surrendered their enrolment certificates. Additionally, there is no age limit prescribed by the exam authorities. To help, we have shared below the detailed AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025 based on the previous year's notification.



AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025 for Final-Year Law Students (Without Backlogs) Aspiring lawyers in their final semester of a 3-year or 5-year LL.B. degree program are eligible, provided they are enrolled in a BCI-recognised University or a College approved by the BCI and affiliated with a BCI-recognised University. However, they must not have pending backlogs from prior semesters to qualify. AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025 for Law Graduates Who Have Not Secured Their Degree LL.B. graduates holding a 3-year or 5-year degree from BCI-recognised Universities or a College approved by the BCI and affiliated with a BCI-recognised University are eligible, even if they have not yet received their degree. This involves graduates who have completed their course and are currently awaiting their degree. AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025 for Graduates Who Have Not Enrolled or Surrendered Their Enrolment Certificates

Individuals holding a LL.B. degree from a BCI-recognised University or BCI-approved College are eligible even if they are not enrolled with any State Bar Council, and those who have enrolled but have surrendered their enrolment certificates. This means that applicants without enrolment certificates are eligible for the AIBE 20 exam. AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025: Exemptions Any individual, whether currently a student or a graduate, who is studying or has graduated from a university or college that is not recognised/approved by the Bar Council of India, will not be eligible to appear for AIBE. It is the responsibility of each applicant to verify that their educational institution is duly recognised by the BCI. Failure to ensure this will lead to ineligibility for the examination. AIBE 20 Age Limit 2025

The exam authorities have not prescribed an upper or lower age limit for appearing in the All India Bar Examination. However, candidates must check the official AIBE 20 notification for any new changes or latest updates.

AIBE 20 Eligibility 2025: Number of Attempts As per the previous year's notification, there are no restrictions on the number of attempts to appear in the All India Bar Examination. It implies that you can appear in this exam as long as you meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and are qualified. Documents Required to Prove AIBE 20 Eligibility Candidates must have all the valid details and documents to fill out the AIBE 20 application form. Any mismatch or incorrect information may lead to rejection of your applications. Some of the essentials to prove AIBE 20 Eligibility are as follows: