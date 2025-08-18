UP Scholarship (Pre Matric) 2025 Class 9 and 10th: How to Apply Online and Document Required

UP Scholarship (Pre Matric) 2025: The Pre matric scholarship is provided by the Social Welfare Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department, and Minority Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh. The registration process has started from 02 July 2025 and it will go till December 14, 2025. This scholarship is being provided to financially support the students who are from economically weaker backgrounds. This initiative will help reduce the dropout rate in schools and will also promote inclusive education. This scholarship will target students who are studying in schools across Uttar Pradesh.
UP Scholarship for Class 9 & 10 Students
The Uttar Pradesh Government is providing scholarships to students studying in Class 9 & 10 across the State. The scholarship amount will cover the tuition fee, books, uniforms, and other educational expenses. This is to ensure that students do not face any financial constraints in their studies. The scholarship scheme covers students from Scheduled Cates, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Minority communities, and General. The scholarship is aimed at reducing the dropout rate in schools.
Steps to Apply for the UP Scholarship 2025
Students who want to avail the benefits under the UP Scholarship scheme can follow the steps mentioned below:
-
Visit the official website- scholarship.up.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “One Time Registration” link.
-
Guidelines for UP Scholarship will appear on the new page. Read them carefully and tick the declaration box. Then click on "Proceed".
-
OTR Registration page will open, fill the details like mobile number, category, and generate the OTP.
-
Save the OTR number for future use.
-
Now again come back to the homepage, and in the Students tab click on New Registration.
-
According to your category, click on the requisite link. You will be asked to mention the OTR number.
-
Submit the OTR number generated previously.
-
After submission of the OTR, registration number and password will be generated.
Login and Application Form Filling
-
On the homepage, in the Students tab, under “Login Fresh”, click on the Pre matric Scholarship.
-
Fill all the necessary details like your educational qualification, bank account, and income related details.
-
Upload the necessary documents and submit the application form.
UP Scholarship Pre Matric 2025: Apply Online Link
Students who are eligible to apply for the UP Pre matric scholarship can follow the steps given in the above section by accessing the link given here:
|
UP Pre matric Scholarship 2025
UP Scholarship: Important Dates
Students are required to be updated with the recent timelines regarding the scholarship so that they don’t miss the deadlines.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Application Start Date
|
02 July, 2025
|
Application Last Date
|
30 October, 2025 (for Class 9 and 10)
|
Application Correction Window
|
29 January, 2025 to 06 May, 2025
|
Final print out by students
|
03 July, 2025 to 31 October, 2025
|
Hard copy to be submitted by the students to the school along with the required attachments
|
03 July, 2025 to 04 November, 2025
|
Verification and forwarding of the application form by the school
|
03 July, 2025 to 06 November, 2025
|
Verification by the District School Inspector of actual students
|
07 November, 2025 to 15 November, 2025
|
Scrutiny by NIC
|
07 November, 2025 to 17 November, 2025
|
Correction of inaccurate application at student institution level
|
18 November, 2025 to 21 November, 2025
|
Funds disbursement
|
December 31, 2025
