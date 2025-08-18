UP Scholarship (Pre Matric) 2025 Class 9 and 10th: How to Apply Online and Document Required

UP Scholarship (Pre Matric) 2025: The Pre matric scholarship is provided by the Social Welfare Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department, and Minority Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh. The registration process has started from 02 July 2025 and it will go till December 14, 2025. This scholarship is being provided to financially support the students who are from economically weaker backgrounds. This initiative will help reduce the dropout rate in schools and will also promote inclusive education. This scholarship will target students who are studying in schools across Uttar Pradesh.

UP Scholarship for Class 9 & 10 Students

The Uttar Pradesh Government is providing scholarships to students studying in Class 9 & 10 across the State. The scholarship amount will cover the tuition fee, books, uniforms, and other educational expenses. This is to ensure that students do not face any financial constraints in their studies. The scholarship scheme covers students from Scheduled Cates, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Minority communities, and General. The scholarship is aimed at reducing the dropout rate in schools.