National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship 2025-26: Check Application Process, Eligibility, Benefits and Selection Criteria

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship 2025: The NMMS is centrally sponsored scholarship provided to the students from economically weaker backgrounds. It aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections (EWS) studying in Class 9 to 12 in government, government-aided, and local body schools. The scholarship helps prevent dropouts after Class 8 and encourages students to continue their studies at the secondary stage. The application process has started and the last date to apply for the scholarship is August 31, 2025.

Jul 25, 2025, 14:51 IST
National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2025-26 is an initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is a centrally sponsored scheme that provides financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of eligible students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Every year, a total of 1,00,000 scholarships are allocated under this scheme. The NMMS scholarship is provided by slecting candidates through a scholarship exam. The scholarship exams are conducted by the respective State Education Departments or SCERTs. The exam is conducted in offline mode. Those students who have passed the Class 8th exam are eligible to appear for the NMMS exam. The exam consists of two sections: MAT and SAT. The total time duration for the exam is 90 minutes. Those students who clear the NMMS scholarship exam will receive a scholarship amount of ₹12,000 per year from Class 9 to 12.

Overview of National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS)

Provided By

Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India

Beneficiaries

Students enrolled in Class 9 in government, government-aided, and local body schools

Scholarship Objective

To prevent dropouts after Class 8 and promote secondary education

Scholarship Amount

₹12,000 per annum

Applicable Area

All India

Mode of Disbursement

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

How to Apply for NMMS 2025

Eligible students can apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship by following these steps:

  • Click on the 'Apply Now' button on the official portal.

  • Click on the 'Register' button and complete the registration details. (If already registered, log in using Gmail/Mobile number/Email ID).

  • Navigate to the 'Students' section on the dashboard and click on it.

  • Click on the 'Login' button under the OTR option (mandatory for applying through the National Scholarship Portal).

  • Click on 'New User and  Register yourself' and proceed.

  • Read the instructions, tick the checkbox, and click 'Next'.

  • Enter a valid mobile number, captcha, and OTP, then submit.

  • Fill in the details and click on 'Save & Register' to complete the One-time registration (OTR) process.

  • After the registration, go to the 'Apply for Scholarship' option and click 'Login'.

  • Select the NMMS scholarship, fill in the required details, upload the documents, and submit the form.

NMMS Scholarship Application Fee

There is no application fee for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship. The scheme is designed to help students from economically weaker families continue their education without financial hurdles.

Eligibility Criteria for NMMS 2025-26

The students who wish to apply for the NMMS scholarship must meet the following criteria:

  • Must be an Indian national.

  • Must be enrolled in Class 9 in a government, government-aided, or local body school.

  • Must have secured at least 60% marks or equivalent grades in Class 8. (5% relaxation for SC/ST students.)

  • Annual family income must be less than ₹3,50,000 from all sources.

Benefits Under NMMS Scholarship

The students who will clear the NMMS scholarship entrance exam will receive the benefits in terms of financial-aid.

  • ₹12,000 per annum (₹1,000 per month).

  • The scholarship will be directly credited to the students' bank accounts through DBT.

  • A total of 1,00,000 scholarships will be awarded each year across India.

NMMS Renewal Criteria

To continue receiving the scholarship up to Class 12, scholars must:

  • Secure at least 60% marks or equivalent grades in Class 10. (5% relaxation for SC/ST students).

  • Be promoted to the next class on the first attempt in each academic year.

Selection Criteria for NMMS

The selection criteria for the NMMS scholarship includes a written entrance exam. This exam consists of two sections: MAT and SAT. The details for the exam are mentioned in this section.

  • Students must appear for a state-level test while studying in Class 8.

  • The test includes:

    • Mental Ability Test (MAT)

    • Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

  • Each test is of 90 minutes duration. Extra time is provided for students with disabilities as per guidelines.

  • Minimum qualifying score: 40% in each test. (5% relaxation for SC/ST students.)

Documents Required for NMMS Application

Students who are going to apply for the NMMS scholarship must keep the following documents ready before registering themselves.

  • Academic transcripts and marksheets of previous exams.

  • Income certificate issued by a competent authority.

  • Caste certificate (if applicable).

  • Aadhaar card.

  • Bank details of an Aadhaar-seeded account.

  • Disability certificate (if applicable).

 

