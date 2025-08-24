Stargazers, mark your calendars! On Monday, August 25, 2025, the skies will treat early risers to a rare six-planet parade just before dawn. From bright Venus and Jupiter to elusive Mercury, this cosmic lineup is one of those “don’t miss” moments, especially since Mercury won’t be visible for long.

What is the Planet Parade 2025?

The term “planet parade” refers to multiple planets appearing lined up across the sky. On Monday, six worlds from our solar system, Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mercury, Uranus, and Neptune, will be up before sunrise.

However, it’s not a true “planetary alignment.” Astronomers explain that planets follow nearly circular orbits around the Sun along the ecliptic plane, so they naturally appear in the same line from Earth’s perspective.