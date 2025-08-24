Stargazers, mark your calendars! On Monday, August 25, 2025, the skies will treat early risers to a rare six-planet parade just before dawn. From bright Venus and Jupiter to elusive Mercury, this cosmic lineup is one of those “don’t miss” moments, especially since Mercury won’t be visible for long.
What is the Planet Parade 2025?
The term “planet parade” refers to multiple planets appearing lined up across the sky. On Monday, six worlds from our solar system, Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mercury, Uranus, and Neptune, will be up before sunrise.
However, it’s not a true “planetary alignment.” Astronomers explain that planets follow nearly circular orbits around the Sun along the ecliptic plane, so they naturally appear in the same line from Earth’s perspective.
Which Planets Will Be Visible With the Naked Eye?
Venus and Jupiter- The show-stealers! They’ll shine the brightest in the eastern sky, about a fist-width apart.
Saturn- Fainter than Venus and Jupiter, but still easy to spot in the southwest sky.
Mercury- The tricky one! It will appear very low on the eastern horizon about 45 minutes before sunrise.
Uranus and Neptune will also be up there, but you’ll need binoculars or a telescope to spot them.
What Time Should You Look Up?
The sweet spot is an hour before sunrise. Venus and Jupiter will already be glowing, while Mercury will make its fleeting appearance closer to 45 minutes before sunrise. Make sure you have an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon to catch Mercury before it sinks into the Sun’s glare.
Why Is Mercury So Hard to Spot?
Nicknamed the “Swift Planet,” Mercury never strays far from the Sun in our sky. This week is a rare window when it peeks just high enough above the horizon to be visible. By August 26, Mercury will slip back into the Sun’s glare, reducing the parade to five planets.
So, if you’ve ever wanted to tick Mercury off your skywatching list, this is your last chance for 2025.
When Is the Next Planet Parade?
If you miss this one, you’ll have to wait a while. The next major planet parade is due in October 2028, when five planets will rise together before dawn. But Mercury’s appearance this August is what makes 2025’s event extra special.
