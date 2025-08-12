Cosmos offers a variety of celestial events in the U.S. skies, but some are dramatic as a lunar eclipse, often known as blood moon. This phenomenon, which converts the moon into a striking red color. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon goes into the shade of the earth, causing the moon to become dark. The total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes completely in the umbral shadow of the Earth. Unlike the total solar eclipse, which can only be seen from a relatively small area of the world, a lunar eclipse can be seen from anywhere on the Earth's night. In 2025, on September 7, there will be a particularly remarkable eclipse, which promises to be the longest eclipse of 2025 at 82 minutes. It is important to understand the science behind this phenomenon and when and where it will appear to appreciate its rarity and beauty.

Read About- What Moon Phase Will Shine Over the U.S. Tonight? What is a Blood Moon in the United States and What are its Phases? A blood moon is a term that is used to describe the total lunar eclipse, during which the moon takes a red or orange color. This phenomenon is the direct consequence of sunlight scattered by the Earth's atmosphere. During the eclipse, the sun, the earth and the moon align, and the Earth puts a shade that covers the surface of the moon. The Moon enters the Earth's partial shade (penumbra) and then to the full, dark shade (the umbra), which begins the partial eclipse phase. Once the moon is completely in the umbra, the total eclipse begins. As the moon moves through the lunar eclipse phases, light from the sunrise and sunset of the earth refracts on its surface, causing the red color of the moon. A total lunar eclipse lasts nearly two hours, as compared to a total solar eclipse which lasts only a few minutes at any given place, because the Moon's shadow is smaller.

Why is the Moon Red in the United States? When a lunar eclipse is visible in the United States, the moon turns red because of a process called Rayleigh scattering, which is the same phenomenon that makes sunrises and sunsets red. The Earth's atmosphere filters out shorter, bluer wavelengths of light, but allows the longer, reddish wavelengths to pass through. This red light is bent or "refracted" around the Earth and onto the moon's surface. The moon then reflects this light back to us and this is why the moon is red as it creates the red color of a Blood Moon. The amount of dust or haze in the Earth's atmosphere at the time of the eclipse can affect the intensity of the moon's reddish hue. How can you safely and clearly view a total lunar eclipse? Viewing a total lunar eclipse is both safe and easy. Unlike a solar eclipse, you do not need any special eye protection, as the moon only reflects sunlight and doesn't get any brighter than a normal full moon. To get the clearest view, find a location away from city lights and other sources of light pollution. Binoculars or a small telescope can enhance the experience, allowing you to see the moon's surface and the subtle colors more clearly. Watching from a high vantage point with an unobstructed view of the sky can also provide a stunning view of this celestial event.