Only 1% of people with Sentinel vision can find the different letter in this letter-based visual illusion test in 3 seconds!

Visual illusions are images that play tricks with our eyes and brain. These puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills. Visual illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information. Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. Are you among the 1% of people with Sentinel vision? Go ahead and test your visual acuity now! Must Read: You have HD eyes and an IQ above 150 if you can find the frog hiding among turtles in this Optical Illusion Eye Test in 7 seconds! Visual Illusion Test: Find the Different Letter in 3 Seconds!

The viral visual illusion image shared above will be a test of your visual skills and intelligence. Presented before you is a grid of letters W written in a bold pattern. The letter W is not the only letter in the picture; there is another letter, which has somehow sneaked into the arrangement. Can you find the different letter in 3 seconds? Your time starts now! Check the image carefully. Readers possessing the sharpest eyes will be the first to find the different letter as compared to those with average-level observation skills. Hurry up! The time limit will soon be over. Look at the image one final time and see if you can spot the different letter this time. And… Time’s up. Stop looking now. Did you spot the different letter hiding in the frame? Congratulations to those eagle-eyed readers who have spotted the different letter in 3 seconds with their Sentinel-like vision and extraordinary level of intelligence.