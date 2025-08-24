NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today August 24, 2025: Clues & Solutions

Need a quick brain boost? Try the NYT Mini Crossword! This bite-sized puzzle from The New York Times is fast, fun, and packed with clever wordplay that challenges your mind in just minutes. Perfect for busy days, it sharpens your vocabulary and memory while feeling more like play than work. What makes it so popular? The NYT Mini is easy for beginners but still engaging for crossword pros. It’s addictive, accessible, and the ideal daily mental warm-up to keep your brain sharp anytime, anywhere. NYT Mini Crossword Clues for August 24, 2025 (Today) Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. Now, here are the NYT Mini Crossword clues for today: Across Down 1: Perch for a family photo 1: How a leap of faith might feel 6: Burnett with a variety show from 1967 to 1978 2: Dutch seat of government, with "The" 7: Plant that yields mezcal 3: What many pencils can do that magic markers can't 8: Deceptive ploys 4: Holds dear 9: "You've gotta be kidding me!" 5: ___ and blood (kin)

NYT Mini Crossword First Letters See how those first letters already make things easier? They act like training wheels for the crossword brain. Use them to guide your guesses before peeking at the full answers! Across: S, C, A, R, Y,

Down: S, H, E, L, F Aha! Looks like you’ve got 2 answers already. Now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for Today August 24, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1: SHELF

6: CAROL

7: AGAVE

8: RUSES

9: YEESH Down 1: SCARY

2: HAGUE

3: ERASE

4: LOVES

5: FLESH