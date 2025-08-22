BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 Short Notice Released for 935 Vacancies – Apply Online at bpsc.bihar.gov.in from August 27

BPSC AEDO Notification 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the short notice for BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 of 935 vacancies for Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO). As per the short notice, candidates will be able to apply online for Advt. No. 87/2025 from August 27, 2025 until September 27, 2025. To be eligible for BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 candidates must have graduation degree from a recognised university and must meet the age criteria

In the BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 candidates will be selected on the basis of Prelims, Mains, interviews, Document Verification, and Medical Examination and the selected candidates will get a salary on the pay scale ranging between Rs 29,200 and rs 92,300 (Level-5).

BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 Short Notice

BPSC has officially released the short notice for BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025. As per the brief announcement released on August 22, 2025, a total of 935 vacancies will be released under Advt. No. 87/2025. Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready and stay tuned for the detailed notification soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in for BPSC AEDO 2025. Check below for the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 short notice.