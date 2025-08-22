WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links

BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 Short Notice Released for 935 Vacancies – Apply Online at bpsc.bihar.gov.in from August 27

BPSC AEDO Notification 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the short notice for BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 for 935 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online between August 27 and September 26. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Prelims, Mains, Interview, and Medical.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 22, 2025, 17:37 IST
BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 Short Notice
BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 Short Notice

BPSC AEDO Notification 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the short notice for BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 of 935 vacancies for Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO). As per the short notice, candidates will be able to apply online for Advt. No. 87/2025 from August 27, 2025 until September 27, 2025. To be eligible for BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 candidates must have graduation degree from a recognised university and must meet the age criteria

In the BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 candidates will be selected on the basis of Prelims, Mains, interviews, Document Verification, and Medical Examination and the selected candidates will get a salary on the pay scale ranging between Rs 29,200 and rs 92,300 (Level-5).

BPSC AEDO Notification 2025 Short Notice

BPSC has officially released the short notice for BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025. As per the brief announcement released on August 22, 2025, a total of 935 vacancies will be released under Advt. No. 87/2025. Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready and stay tuned for the detailed notification soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in for BPSC AEDO 2025. Check below for the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 short notice.

Capture

BPSC AEDO Notification 2025: Overview

The BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 Notification was released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the table below for eligibility criteria, deadlines, and other important information.

Feature

Details

Recruitment Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name

Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO)

Advertisement Number

87/2025

Total Vacancies

935

Short Notice Release Date

August 22, 2025

Application Start Date

August 27, 2025

Last Date to Apply

September 26, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Interview, DV, Medical

Official Website

bpsc.bihar.gov.in

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BPSC AEDO 2025

To apply for the BPSC AEDO Vacancy 2025, candidates must meet all eligibility conditions, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Candidate must have completed the graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
Age Limit
The candidates interested in applying for BPSC AEDO 2025 must be between the ages of 21 and 37 years. However, age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per Bihar government norms.

Important Dates for BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025

The BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 short notice was released on August 22, 2025. The online application for 2025 is set to start from August 27, 2025. Check the details below for BPSC AEDO important dates.
Notification Release Date: 22 August 2025
Application Start Date: 27 August 2025
Last Date to Apply: 26 September 2025
Exam Date: To be notified later
Admit Card Release: Expected 10 days before exam
Result Declaration: Tentatively within 30 days after exam

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News