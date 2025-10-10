Top 10 States in India with the Most GST Collection

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) scenario reveals a lot about the country’s economic pulse and regional growth. GST collection across states highlights varying consumption patterns, industrial strength, and service sector contributions. This listicle presents the top 10 states by GST revenue for fiscal year 2023-24 as per Government of India - Press Information Bureau offering a snapshot of the most influential contributors to India’s indirect tax ecosystem. Top 10 GST Collection States (FY 2023-24) Rank State GST Collection (₹ crore) 1 Maharashtra ~81,100 2 Uttar Pradesh ~76,649 3 Gujarat ~64,002 4 West Bengal ~41,976 5 Rajasthan ~39,140 6 Haryana ~34,901 7 Madhya Pradesh ~33,800 8 Delhi (UT) ~32,165 9 Bihar ~27,622 10 Odisha ~24,942

Maharashtra The highest GST collection of ₹81,100 crore is in Maharashtra, which is the financial capital of India and the epicenter of industries. The fiscal performance of the state is supported by the fact that Mumbai is a nexus in terms of trade, services, and manufacturing. Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh is at position two, and it produces ₹ 76649 crore. The increasing consumption of the state, its logistics and industrial sectors contribute to the growing tax base, which is the sign of its ascending economic position. Gujarat The state of Gujarat is exhibiting a skill in manufacturing and exports as indicated by its ₹64,002 crore collection. Gujarat, being an export-based and full of life in terms of industry, is one of the strongholds of the GST ecosystem in India.

West Bengal West Bengal has ₹41,976 crore that has been powered by vibrant trade, agricultural activities, and small scale industries. The formal economy of the state is also becoming more apparent with the large number of GST. Rajasthan Rajasthan imports ₹39,140 crore, highlighting the changing trade connections and the expanding manufacturing industry. Agriculture, industry, and trade are well-balanced, which makes the state have a high GST performance. Haryana Haryana is ranked sixth with ₹34,901 crore. Texas has an impressive contribution which is evidenced by the fact that the state has thriving manufacturing, agriculture and services industries. Madhya Pradesh Just behind it is Madhya Pradesh that gathers ₹33,800 crore. It has been anchored on its performance which is based on a composite economy that integrates agriculture, manufacturing and a stronger service sector.