Aug 24, 2025, 20:47 IST

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2025 determines the minimum qualifying marks required for selection in 449 vacancies across various posts. Candidates need to score at least 33% marks (28% for SC/ST) to qualify. Check Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Previous Year Cut Off Marks for all posts here.

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board is all set to release the cutoff marks for Senior Managers, Managers, Computer Programmers and Banking Assistants posts in the coming month. It will be released in a PDF file for all the notified posts only on the official website, rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for this post was successfully conducted on April 1, 5, and 13, 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the online exam must clear the cutoff marks in order to get shortlisted for the further selection process. Till the official cutoff marks are released, aspirants can check the previous year's RCRB cut off marks to understand the competition level and predict their qualifying chances accordingly.

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2025

The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board invited online applications to fill 449 vacancies for Senior Managers, Managers, Computer Programmers and Banking Assistants posts in the Rajasthan State Co-Operative Bank Ltd. (Apex Bank) and Various District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) of the Rajasthan State. Applicants who participated in the written exam are now eagerly waiting for the release of the RCRB cut off and results. The Rajasthan Cooperative Bank cut off is typically the minimum score required to excel in the exam and proceed ahead in the selection process. Those who will score more than or equivalent to the specified cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the next stage, i.e. document verification. There are various factors responsible for determining cutoff marks for the RCRB online exam, such as the total number of test takers, difficulty level, category, etc. Read on to learn more about the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank previous year cut off and other relevant details.

How to Check RCRB Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can check and download the RCRB cut off marks online only at the official website. It will be separately made available in the PDF file for all the posts specified in the official notification. Here are the simple steps to access the cutoff PDF without any hassles.

  • Go to the official Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board, Jaipur website.

  • On the homepage, click the “Cutoff marks for Apex Bank_CCBs Recruitment” link.

  • The post-wise cutoff PDF will appear on your screen.

  • Download the cutoff marks to determine your qualifying status.

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Previous Year Cut Off

Understanding the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank previous year cut off will help candidates analyse the fluctuation in trends and overall competition level for the exam. This will allow aspirants who have participated in the exam to predict their chances of success. It can also be helpful for those planning to appear in the next year exam as they will be able to set realistic goals for their preparation. We have compiled below the post-wise RCRB Cut Off 2020 for the clarity of the candidates:

RCRB Cut Off 2020 for Senior Manager

The RCRB's previous year cutoff marks for the Senior Manager post comprise the minimum scores of candidates across different categories. Given below are the previous year cutoff marks for 2020 for reference purposes:

Area

Non TSP Area

Category

Minimum Score

General-Mixed

110.25

General-GEN-Women

105.50

BC-Mixed

99.00

BC-GEN-WOM

90.00

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2020 for Manager 

The RCRB's previous year cutoff marks for the Manager post comprise the minimum scores of candidates for all categories of TSP and Non-TSP areas. Mentioned below are the previous cutoff marks for 2020 for the ease of the candidates.

Area

Non-TSP Area

TSP Area

Category

Minimum Score

Minimum Score

EWS-Mixed

123.50

-

UR-Mixed

123.75

123.00

UR-Gen-Wom

122.75

107.75

SC-Mixed

107.25

-

ST-Mixed

97.75

90.75

ST-Gen-Wom

104.50

-

BC-Mixed

123.25

-

BC-Gen-Wom

119

-

RCRB Cut Off 2020 for Computer Programmer

The RCRB's previous year cutoff marks for the Computer Programmer post were released in the form of minimum scores of candidates for TSP and Non-TSP areas across all the categories. Have a look at the previous year Rajasthan Cooperative Bank cut off 2020 for reference purposes:

Area

Non-TSP Area

TSP Area

Category

Minimum Score

Minimum Score

General-Mixed

116

117

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2020 for Banking Assistant

Candidates can check RCRB's previous year cutoff marks for the Banking Assistant in the format of minimum scores of test-takers for TSP and Non-TSP areas. It was released in PDF file for all the categories.

Area

Non-TSP Area

TSP Area

Category

Minimum Score

Minimum Score

EWS-Mixed

146.75

134

UR-Mixed

147.75

138.25

UR-Gen-Wom

149

136

UR-Widow

82

-

SC-Mixed

135.50

-

SC-Gen-Wom

132

118.75

SC-Widow

60.75

-

ST-Mixed

131.75

109.00

ST-Widow

66.75

-

BC-Mixed

147.50

-

BC-Gen-Wom

146

-

BC-Widow

69.75

-

MBC-Mixed

140.25

-

UR-EXS

114.75

91.25

SC-EXS

118.25

-

BC-EXS

120.25

-

MBX-EXS

137.50

-

EWS-SP

153

-

UR-SP

147

-

BC-LD

140.25

-

EWS-PWD

129.75

-

UR-PWD

130

114.50

ST-PWD

131

-

BC-PWD

130.25

-

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2025: Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates will have to secure a certain minimum qualifying mark in the online exam to be declared successful. As per the official notification, they must obtain at least 33% of the total marks (28% for SC/ST candidates) in the online exam to be considered as passed. 

Categories

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Others

33%

SC/ST

28%

Factors Affecting RCRB Cut Off 2025

There are various factors considered responsible for determining the RCRB Cut Off marks. Some of them are listed below:

  • Total Number of Test-takers

  • Number of Vacancies

  • Difficulty Level

  • Category

  • Previous Year Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off

