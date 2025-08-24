Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board is all set to release the cutoff marks for Senior Managers, Managers, Computer Programmers and Banking Assistants posts in the coming month. It will be released in a PDF file for all the notified posts only on the official website, rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for this post was successfully conducted on April 1, 5, and 13, 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the online exam must clear the cutoff marks in order to get shortlisted for the further selection process. Till the official cutoff marks are released, aspirants can check the previous year's RCRB cut off marks to understand the competition level and predict their qualifying chances accordingly. Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2025 The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board invited online applications to fill 449 vacancies for Senior Managers, Managers, Computer Programmers and Banking Assistants posts in the Rajasthan State Co-Operative Bank Ltd. (Apex Bank) and Various District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) of the Rajasthan State. Applicants who participated in the written exam are now eagerly waiting for the release of the RCRB cut off and results. The Rajasthan Cooperative Bank cut off is typically the minimum score required to excel in the exam and proceed ahead in the selection process. Those who will score more than or equivalent to the specified cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the next stage, i.e. document verification. There are various factors responsible for determining cutoff marks for the RCRB online exam, such as the total number of test takers, difficulty level, category, etc. Read on to learn more about the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank previous year cut off and other relevant details.

How to Check RCRB Cut Off 2025? Candidates can check and download the RCRB cut off marks online only at the official website. It will be separately made available in the PDF file for all the posts specified in the official notification. Here are the simple steps to access the cutoff PDF without any hassles. Go to the official Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board, Jaipur website.

On the homepage, click the “Cutoff marks for Apex Bank_CCBs Recruitment” link.

The post-wise cutoff PDF will appear on your screen.

Download the cutoff marks to determine your qualifying status. Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Previous Year Cut Off Understanding the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank previous year cut off will help candidates analyse the fluctuation in trends and overall competition level for the exam. This will allow aspirants who have participated in the exam to predict their chances of success. It can also be helpful for those planning to appear in the next year exam as they will be able to set realistic goals for their preparation. We have compiled below the post-wise RCRB Cut Off 2020 for the clarity of the candidates:

RCRB Cut Off 2020 for Senior Manager The RCRB's previous year cutoff marks for the Senior Manager post comprise the minimum scores of candidates across different categories. Given below are the previous year cutoff marks for 2020 for reference purposes: Area Non TSP Area Category Minimum Score General-Mixed 110.25 General-GEN-Women 105.50 BC-Mixed 99.00 BC-GEN-WOM 90.00 Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2020 for Manager The RCRB's previous year cutoff marks for the Manager post comprise the minimum scores of candidates for all categories of TSP and Non-TSP areas. Mentioned below are the previous cutoff marks for 2020 for the ease of the candidates. Area Non-TSP Area TSP Area Category Minimum Score Minimum Score EWS-Mixed 123.50 - UR-Mixed 123.75 123.00 UR-Gen-Wom 122.75 107.75 SC-Mixed 107.25 - ST-Mixed 97.75 90.75 ST-Gen-Wom 104.50 - BC-Mixed 123.25 - BC-Gen-Wom 119 -

RCRB Cut Off 2020 for Computer Programmer The RCRB's previous year cutoff marks for the Computer Programmer post were released in the form of minimum scores of candidates for TSP and Non-TSP areas across all the categories. Have a look at the previous year Rajasthan Cooperative Bank cut off 2020 for reference purposes: Area Non-TSP Area TSP Area Category Minimum Score Minimum Score General-Mixed 116 117 Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Cut Off 2020 for Banking Assistant Candidates can check RCRB's previous year cutoff marks for the Banking Assistant in the format of minimum scores of test-takers for TSP and Non-TSP areas. It was released in PDF file for all the categories. Area Non-TSP Area TSP Area Category Minimum Score Minimum Score EWS-Mixed 146.75 134 UR-Mixed 147.75 138.25 UR-Gen-Wom 149 136 UR-Widow 82 - SC-Mixed 135.50 - SC-Gen-Wom 132 118.75 SC-Widow 60.75 - ST-Mixed 131.75 109.00 ST-Widow 66.75 - BC-Mixed 147.50 - BC-Gen-Wom 146 - BC-Widow 69.75 - MBC-Mixed 140.25 - UR-EXS 114.75 91.25 SC-EXS 118.25 - BC-EXS 120.25 - MBX-EXS 137.50 - EWS-SP 153 - UR-SP 147 - BC-LD 140.25 - EWS-PWD 129.75 - UR-PWD 130 114.50 ST-PWD 131 - BC-PWD 130.25 -