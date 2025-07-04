Rajasthan NMMS 2025 Result Out at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in: Direct Link to Check Marks

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025: The Rajasthan State Council of Research and Training (RSCERT) has announced the NMMS result for Rajasthan on July 01, 2025. Candidates can check the district-wise merit list, download the merit list PDF, get the direct link for results, and check the merit card in this article.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 4, 2025, 11:57 IST
Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025 Out
Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025 Out

Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam for Rajasthan was conducted on January 19, 2025. The result has now been published on the official website — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The merit list PDF includes names of students eligible for the scholarship. Students can also check their individual scores by logging in with their credentials. This article provides all the important links and instructions for the Rajasthan NMMS Result.

Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025 Download Link

Students can download their Rajasthan NMMS Result from the link provided below:

Rajasthan NMMS Result

Check Here

How to Check the Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025?

Students can follow these simple steps to check their Rajasthan NMMS result:

  • Visit the official website — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, find the links for:

    • NMMS Objective

    • NMMS Award

    • NMMS Result

  • Click on the relevant link as per your requirement.

  • Login using your credentials if needed and download your result/merit card.

What are the details mentioned in the Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025?

The Rajasthan NMMS Result contains the important information about the candidate like:

  • Student’s Name

  • Date of Birth

  • Roll Number

  • Category

  • Center Code

  • MAT & SAT Scores

  • Total Marks Obtained

What are the Qualifying Marks for NMMS Rajasthan Result?

Students who have appeared for the NMMS exam must meet the minimum qualifying marks criteria in order to be eligible for the scholarship. Below are given the minimum qualifying marks for the MAT and SAT scores.

Category

MAT

SAT

General

40%

40%

Reserved

32%

32%

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

FAQs

  • How can I check the result of Rajasthan NMMS?
    +
    Visit the official website of rajdarpanshala.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • When is the Rajasthan NMMS Result declared?
    +
    The Rajasthan NMMS result was declared on Jul 01, 2025.

