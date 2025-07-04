Rajasthan NMMS 2025 Result Out at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in: Direct Link to Check Marks

Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam for Rajasthan was conducted on January 19, 2025. The result has now been published on the official website — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The merit list PDF includes names of students eligible for the scholarship. Students can also check their individual scores by logging in with their credentials. This article provides all the important links and instructions for the Rajasthan NMMS Result.
How to Check the Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025?
Students can follow these simple steps to check their Rajasthan NMMS result:
-
Visit the official website — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, find the links for:
-
NMMS Objective
-
NMMS Award
-
NMMS Result
-
Click on the relevant link as per your requirement.
-
Login using your credentials if needed and download your result/merit card.
What are the details mentioned in the Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025?
The Rajasthan NMMS Result contains the important information about the candidate like:
-
Student’s Name
-
Date of Birth
-
Roll Number
-
Category
-
Center Code
-
MAT & SAT Scores
-
Total Marks Obtained
What are the Qualifying Marks for NMMS Rajasthan Result?
Students who have appeared for the NMMS exam must meet the minimum qualifying marks criteria in order to be eligible for the scholarship. Below are given the minimum qualifying marks for the MAT and SAT scores.
|
Category
|
MAT
|
SAT
|
General
|
40%
|
40%
|
Reserved
|
32%
|
32%
