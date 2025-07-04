Rajasthan NMMS 2025 Result Out at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in: Direct Link to Check Marks

Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam for Rajasthan was conducted on January 19, 2025. The result has now been published on the official website — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The merit list PDF includes names of students eligible for the scholarship. Students can also check their individual scores by logging in with their credentials. This article provides all the important links and instructions for the Rajasthan NMMS Result.

Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025 Download Link

Students can download their Rajasthan NMMS Result from the link provided below:

Rajasthan NMMS Result Check Here

How to Check the Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025?

Students can follow these simple steps to check their Rajasthan NMMS result: